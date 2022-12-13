ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

If Cantrell picks a new police chief herself: 'shame on all of y'all'

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gw2ef_0jhSBnPZ00

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will retire in a matter of days, and it sets up a situation that will reveal not only the next chief of police in New Orleans but will also expose a clearer picture of the relationship between mayor LaToya Cantrell and members of the New Orleans City Council. Some councilmembers have stated their position that the search for the next police chief should be extended nationwide. Political chatter has centered around the mayor’s desire to promote an internal candidate, more specifically, an African American female member of the rank. This where the timing of Chief Ferguson’s retirement is crucial. Through voter approved changes to the city charter, the council will have the ability to confirm or deny the mayor’s appointees. That power doesn’t take effect until the new year. Superintendent Ferguson’s last day is December 22. Mayor Cantrell could appoint a new police chief before the new year, if she chooses. During Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell said Cantrell’s approach to the police chief search will be a gut check moment for all parties involved.

“If she names a candidate prior to January 1, circumvents the public’s desire as they expressed as a result of the vote on the charter change, if all seven members of this council don’t sign this recall petition, shame on all of y’all,” Newell said.

According to Newell, the NOPD has suffered from what he called failures and frailties for far too long. He pointed to the poor condition of vehicles and equipment, inefficient management of the crime lab and handling of evidence as a few examples. The NOPD’s recent use of outside consultants reaffirms those failures and frailties. To address those deficiencies, Newell urged the city’s leadership to stop viewing the NOPD as just a law enforcement agency and begin running it as a “$200 million+ business enterprise.” That approach, Newell says, requires a dynamic leader that can tackle the many facets of a troubled agency such as the NOPD. It also requires Cantrell to open up her tunnel vision.

“Now this mayor seems to believe as we go check in the box that we have the first female, African American law enforcement leader of this organization as the most important characteristic moving forward. I don’t happen to believe that. I think there are a lot of other qualifications and characteristics of the superintendent of the NOPD that we ought to be considering. Now, she’s the mayor, I’m not. But the fact of the matter is we should all be pointing this out to her. The council as well,” said Newell on Monday.

Comments / 8

Dawn Jarrell
3d ago

and you're right because that gives her lead way of being able to be more mischievous and conniving and cheat in the system and stealing from the system more and more I'm more than sure she paid for a home illegally with all illegal funds from the system

Reply
8
Reginald Wright
3d ago

the motley crew has the entire city in chaos, thru so busy trying to eject Cantrell they can't concentrate on their duties to we the people,

Reply(1)
5
independent
3d ago

Why would anyone want to be police chief in New Orleans ….. hell no

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes

New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
WGNO

NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly. Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy