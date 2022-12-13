ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWI 103 JAMZ

Merck, Moderna Report Progress In Vaccine For Deadly Form Of Cancer

By Jason Hall
WOWI 103 JAMZ
WOWI 103 JAMZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y5hP_0jhSAx6E00
Photo: Getty Images

Moderna announced it's seen progress in the development of a vaccine to treat a deadly form of skin cancer in a news release shared Tuesday (December 13) morning.

The Cambridge based company announced that its possible melanoma vaccine combined with pharmaceutical giant Merck 's immunotherapy Keytruda resulted in significant improvement in survival for patients who had the cancer surgically removed.

The company reports that the combination "reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44%" in comparison to Keytruda being used alone.

"Today's results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma," said Stéphane Bancel , Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "We will begin additional studies in melanoma and other forms of cancer with the goal of bringing truly individualized cancer treatments to patients. We look forward to publishing the full data set and sharing the results at an upcoming oncology medical conference, as well as with health authorities."

"These positive findings represent an important milestone in our collaboration with Moderna," said Dr. Dean Y. Li , president, Merck Research Laboratories. "Over the last six years, our teams have worked closely together combining our respective expertise in mRNA and immuno-oncology with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing this program into the next phase of development."

The two pharmaceutical companies plan to discuss their recent results with regulatory authorities before beginning their Phase 3 study on melanoma patients next year.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Approves Mirati's Lung Cancer Drug

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mirati Therapeutics Inc's lung cancer drug adagrasib, the company said on Monday, sending its shares up more than 8% in extended trading. Mirati's drug has been approved for treating adult patients with advanced lung cancer as determined by an FDA-approved test, who...
CNET

Are Your COVID Tests Expired? Here's How to Find the Correct Expiration Dates

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you've still got COVID-19 test kits left over from the federal government, you may be wondering if they're expired. We've got good news: They're probably still OK to use. And if you're out of the test kits, you're in luck because you can order more free tests through USPS.
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
HealthCentral.com

Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?

In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Healthline

Type 2 Diabetes: Intermittent Fasting May Help Reverse Condition￼

A new preliminary study indicated that type 2 diabetes might not necessarily be a lifelong, chronic disease if intermittent fasting is implemented. Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for patients with type 2 diabetes. Still, experts say that the small sample size used for the research...
technologynetworks.com

New Cancer Drug Achieves 73% Response Rate in Patients

A new immunotherapy has proven successful in 73% of multiple myeloma (MM) cancer patients in a Phase II clinical trial. The Phase II trial results were reported at The American Society of Hematology annual meeting on December 10. The dosing regimen adopted in this study was informed by a Phase I trial, the results of which are now published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
labroots.com

First Cancer Patient Treated with "Base-Edited" T Cells

Earlier this week, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London released an inspiring statement regarding a young patient named Alyssa, who received a revolutionary cancer treatment consisting of “base-edited” T cells. T cells, a subset of immune cells integral in killing cancer cells, have gained significant...
The Independent

Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems

Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
MedicalXpress

Low-fat diet could be key to stopping cancer growth

New research has found food could play a major role in stopping the growth of some cancers. It was previously thought diet had no impact on tumors, but a team of SAHMRI and University of Adelaide researchers, led by Dr. Daniel Thomas, has turned that theory on its head. The...
MedicalXpress

Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID

When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
Cancer Health

Changing Causes of Liver Cancer

The causes of liver cancer are changing worldwide, with fewer cases resulting from viral hepatitis and more cases related to fatty liver disease or alcohol use. Liver cancer is often diagnosed late, when it is difficult to treat, and it is among the fastest-rising causes of cancer death in the United States.
drugstorenews.com

Heart supplements offer hope with solid studies to back up promises

From CoQ10 to omega-3s, supplements for the heart are supported by compelling research. The supplement shelves in your store offer customers more than vitamins and minerals: They also offer hope — for better health, more energy and a longer life, just to start. And one category of supplements also offers solid research to back up those promises: products for heart health.
POLITICO

The White House prepares for an end to the Covid-19 PHE

PREPPING FOR THE END — Even as Covid-19 cases are rising across the country, preparations for the end of the public health emergency are in full swing within the administration, Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator, said during a Health Affairs event Tuesday. Even as Jha and...
The Associated Press

COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online

CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the “plandemic,” there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOWI 103 JAMZ

WOWI 103 JAMZ

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
627
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-Hop and R&B All Day

 https://103jamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy