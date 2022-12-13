ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

In-person Whale Watch Week returning to the Coast

For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast. Trained volunteers will be stationed from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at several sites from Dec. 28-Jan. 1 to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions. Every year thousands of...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon state Sen. Dallas Heard will resign Jan. 1

Dallas Heard, a state senator who was temporarily barred from the Senate for his refusal to wear a mask and abruptly quit his post as chairman of the Oregon Republican Party earlier this year, is resigning from the Senate. Heard announced his decision to retire effective Jan. 1 in a...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Kotek names interim director for the Oregon Health Authority

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will appoint a 20-year health care veteran to lead the Oregon Health Authority in early January, at least temporarily. In a statement on Tuesday, she said that James Schroeder, currently the CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, will serve as interim director.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy