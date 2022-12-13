Read full article on original website
In-person Whale Watch Week returning to the Coast
For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast. Trained volunteers will be stationed from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at several sites from Dec. 28-Jan. 1 to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions. Every year thousands of...
Oregon state Sen. Dallas Heard will resign Jan. 1
Dallas Heard, a state senator who was temporarily barred from the Senate for his refusal to wear a mask and abruptly quit his post as chairman of the Oregon Republican Party earlier this year, is resigning from the Senate. Heard announced his decision to retire effective Jan. 1 in a...
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the...
Kotek names interim director for the Oregon Health Authority
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will appoint a 20-year health care veteran to lead the Oregon Health Authority in early January, at least temporarily. In a statement on Tuesday, she said that James Schroeder, currently the CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, will serve as interim director.
