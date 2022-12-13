ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shots fired during Tukwila gas station robbery

An armed robber fired shots during a gas station robbery on Friday morning in Tukwila, according to police. At about 1:06 a.m., Tukwila officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at the 76 gas station in the 13000 block of Interurban Avenue South. Multiple officers...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Armed robbery at Tukwila gas station caught on camera

TUKWILA, Wash. — An armed robbery suspect was caught on camera firing several shots inside a Tukwila gas station and threatening the store clerk's life early Friday morning. The armed robbery happened at a 76 gas station along the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South near Interstate 5. Surveillance video captured a masked suspect entering the store and immediately firing two shots inside.
TUKWILA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes

Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
TUKWILA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
BOTHELL, WA
The Suburban Times

Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Dec. 12, at 5:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported that he had been shot during a road rage incident in the 1900 block of 112th St E in Parkland. Our deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and provided first-aid...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

15 arrested by LPD including members of retail theft ring

LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 14, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation with Lowes, Target, and Kohls yesterday where officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Tuesday Evening Stabbing in Central District

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and injured on his way home from work Tuesday evening in the Central District. At 6:53 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of 31st Avenue called 911 to report a neighbor had been stabbed. Officers arrived and found a 64-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Seattle Fire Department medics also responded and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA

