Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
Shots fired during Tukwila gas station robbery
An armed robber fired shots during a gas station robbery on Friday morning in Tukwila, according to police. At about 1:06 a.m., Tukwila officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at the 76 gas station in the 13000 block of Interurban Avenue South. Multiple officers...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
Armed robbery at Tukwila gas station caught on camera
TUKWILA, Wash. — An armed robbery suspect was caught on camera firing several shots inside a Tukwila gas station and threatening the store clerk's life early Friday morning. The armed robbery happened at a 76 gas station along the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South near Interstate 5. Surveillance video captured a masked suspect entering the store and immediately firing two shots inside.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes
Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
KOMO News
Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
Suspect in fatal Tacoma shooting who fled to Spokane pleads not guilty to first-degree murder
TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man in a homeless encampment in Tacoma pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder. Bail for Jarmal Packard was set at $1.5 million on Friday. Packard was also charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
Man on scooter killed after getting hit by multiple drivers in Seattle’s Industrial District
A 25-year-old man riding a rented scooter was killed Friday after being hit by two drivers, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, at around 12:20 a.m., a driver was heading north in the 4800 block of 4th Avenue South when he hit the 25-year-old man. The driver pulled over and found the man lying on the road.
Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s. Three people were arrested...
The Suburban Times
Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Dec. 12, at 5:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported that he had been shot during a road rage incident in the 1900 block of 112th St E in Parkland. Our deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and provided first-aid...
lynnwoodtimes.com
15 arrested by LPD including members of retail theft ring
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 14, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation with Lowes, Target, and Kohls yesterday where officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Police investigating after man found shot, killed in parking lot of Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Everett early Wednesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Rd. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Seattle police arrest pair of graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300K in damage
SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested two “prolific” graffiti taggers who prosecutors say are accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage around the city. Court documents say the suspects were found in paint-splattered clothes in Capitol Hill last week. The suspects, Casey Cain, 36, and Jose...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops
According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, Washingtonians reported 41,330 vehicles stolen between January and November of this year. You can thank Washington Democrats for the state’s culture of lawlessness. Everyone saw this coming. Every day, roughly 123 vehicles are stolen after Democrats passed a law banning...
Seattle, Washington
Police Investigating Tuesday Evening Stabbing in Central District
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and injured on his way home from work Tuesday evening in the Central District. At 6:53 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of 31st Avenue called 911 to report a neighbor had been stabbed. Officers arrived and found a 64-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Seattle Fire Department medics also responded and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Chronicle
Court Records Describe How Man Ended Up Dead After Confrontation at Thurston County Motel
Court records reveal new details about the alleged murder of a Kenmore man outside a Lacey motel in August. Sean Shea died Aug. 30 after suffering blunt force injuries to his head. First responders found him outside a motel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, next to Interstate 5, The Olympian previously reported.
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
Comments / 0