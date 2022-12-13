Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bailey Lessly, a woman concerning a fatal crash in Durant. Lessly is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she received on Dec. 2. Melanie Ward, 50, died in the wreck, and her husband, Roberto Maldonado, was injured. When the hospital releases Lessly, they will arrest her for first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with significant bodily injury.

DURANT, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO