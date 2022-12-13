Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
easttexasradio.com
Warrant Issued For Oklahoma Woman
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bailey Lessly, a woman concerning a fatal crash in Durant. Lessly is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she received on Dec. 2. Melanie Ward, 50, died in the wreck, and her husband, Roberto Maldonado, was injured. When the hospital releases Lessly, they will arrest her for first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with significant bodily injury.
Man found dead inside Denton home may have been there for 'a significant time,' police say
The body of a man was found inside a Denton home on Wednesday when officers conducted a welfare check, police say. Officers were contacted by the Social Security Administration.
KXII.com
Police respond to school threat in Colbert
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to a school threat made by a student in Colbert on Monday. In an email to parents, Colbert Public Schools write that an Eastward Elementary School student made a threat against other students. The student reportedly said they would go to school and shoot...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 14)
Paris Police assisted a deputy constable with a traffic stop in the 400 block of SW 22nd St Tuesday morning at 11:55. The driver, Gary Antonio Woods, 26, of Paris, had three outstanding felony warrants. They charged him with aggravated assault of a family member, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. The warrants stemmed from a disturbance on Sep. 27, 2022. They transferred Woods to the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Enhanced Fireworks Enforcement
Paris Police will maintain a zero-tolerance position concerning fireworks in the city limits. Anyone possessing fireworks will be issued a citation with a maximum fine of $500.00, and officers will seize their fireworks. Furthermore, it’s illegal to have, manufacture, store, sell or use Fireworks within the City of Paris.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
KXII.com
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)
Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
KTRE
TxDOT holds safety event to prepare drivers for holiday season
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -With holiday travel at its peak, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a holiday safety event at the Texas Travel Information Center in Denison to warn drivers of the effects of driving impaired. TxDOT Public Information Officer of the Paris District, Tim McAlavy said “it’s one...
bryancountypatriot.com
Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again
DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
KXII.com
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
KTEN.com
Multi-family housing project announced in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
KXII.com
Atoka boil advisory lifted Thursday
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Atoka has lifted the boil advisory Thursday morning. The city said the water passed the required testing and the water is safe to consume. The City of Atoka is under a voluntary boil advisory Tuesday night. The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director...
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
