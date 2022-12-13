ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed us […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

News 2 will host drive-thru Toys for Tots collection day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here and News 2 wants your help collecting toys for local children who wouldn’t otherwise have a Christmas. On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invite you, our viewers, to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into storage POD Storage Containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need this week

How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need …. How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need this week. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. Traveling during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement. Toys for Tots donations at the Naval Information …. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra, Nuveen Break Ground on Charleston Apartments

This project starts a two-phase development geared toward middle-income residents. A joint venture between Quarterra Multifamily, formerly known as Lennar Corp. and Nuveen Real Estate have broken ground on Emblem Cane Bay North, a 312-unit garden-style apartment community located at 44000 Owl Wood Lane in Summerville, S.C. The project is the first in a two-phase development endeavor, designed to provide market-rate housing to working-class renters around Charleston.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Woman arrested for bringing gun to Baptist Hill basketball game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game. According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

