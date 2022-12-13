Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed us […]
counton2.com
News 2 will host drive-thru Toys for Tots collection day
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here and News 2 wants your help collecting toys for local children who wouldn’t otherwise have a Christmas. On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invite you, our viewers, to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into storage POD Storage Containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
counton2.com
How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need this week
How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need …. How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need this week. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. Traveling during the...
live5news.com
Woman claims she spent thousands on damages after receiving ‘bad gas’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture stopped the sale of certain gasoline products at a North Charleston gas station after a woman says she received a damaged product. Latieka Jones filled up her car with gas at the Circle K located at 2957 W. Montague...
WYFF4.com
Woman tried to flood SC restaurant after lighting paper on fire, stealing money, report says
LADSON, S.C. — A restaurant employee in South Carolina is accused of trying to flood the restaurant after lighting pieces of paper on fire in the office and stealing money, according to a police report. The report from the Goose Creek Police Department said they were called to the...
Charleston convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and […]
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
counton2.com
Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project
Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected …. 90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement. Toys for Tots donations at the Naval Information …. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips...
Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for months, domestic violence center gives insight
Burke County (WJBF)- Ismael Aquirre was arrested Monday by the Waynesboro Police and is charged with False imprisonment, Kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Investigators say Aquirre took a woman from her home in Charleston, SC. Bringing her to the Liberty Inn motel in Waynesboro, he allegedly held her against her will for more than four months. […]
WMBF
Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when...
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra, Nuveen Break Ground on Charleston Apartments
This project starts a two-phase development geared toward middle-income residents. A joint venture between Quarterra Multifamily, formerly known as Lennar Corp. and Nuveen Real Estate have broken ground on Emblem Cane Bay North, a 312-unit garden-style apartment community located at 44000 Owl Wood Lane in Summerville, S.C. The project is the first in a two-phase development endeavor, designed to provide market-rate housing to working-class renters around Charleston.
counton2.com
CCSO: Woman arrested for bringing gun to Baptist Hill basketball game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game. According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.
