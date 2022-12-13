A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO