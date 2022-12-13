Read full article on original website
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support the small businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by...
Los Alamos Seed Stewards Launch Project Wildflowers
“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein. The Los Alamos Seed Stewards are a group of local volunteer gardeners who are responsible for collecting, sorting, cleaning, and packaging seeds that they have saved, as well as seeds that are donated to the Seed Library project by the community, and ready them for filing and eventually being checked out by library patrons.
County Customer Care Center To Close At Noon
The Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will close at noon on Dec. 23. The office is normally open until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Customers wishing to do business prior to the Christmas holiday weekend are encouraged to stop by during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays up until noon on Friday, Dec. 23. The Customer Care Center is on the first floor of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Customers may also call (505) 5.nt662- 8333 or email CustomerCare@lacnm.us.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
County Parks Division Reminds Public To Stay Off Ice At Ashley Pond
Ashley Pond is partially iced over. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Parks Division would like to remind the public to stay off the ice at Ashley Pond Park. Parks employees have received calls and complaints regarding children out on the ice, including one report of a child falling in, prompting the reminder.
Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2022 wraps up, News 13 sat down with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller for an in-depth look at the issues facing our city. He talked about the homeless problem and why he thinks the city will start seeing a difference next year. “You know, it’s a major issue and all around the […]
State, County Elected Officials Sworn In Thursday Evening
Rep. Christine Chandler is sworn in for her third term in office by Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas as Assessor-Elect George Chandler looks on. Newly elected or reelected County officials were sworn in Thursday afternoon in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. Los Alamos County...
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
Update On August LAPS Cyber Security Incident
I want to thank you all for a successful fall semester! The last day of the semester is Friday, December 16. It has been wonderful to spend time in schools this week and see so many students thriving. I am already looking forward to the start of 2023! Students will return to school on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preschool students will return on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Albuquerque mayor signs new tax transparency law
It will be in effect for this tax season.
Rotary Club of Los Alamos Winter Party Attendees Entertained By Lads Of Enchantment
Rotary District 5520 Assistant Governor Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club f Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
Sandia Labs to conduct controlled explosives test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs will conduct a controlled test of explosives during the day on Friday. Sandia Labs says they will test 300 pounds of explosives on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lab officials say black smoke, dust...
APD to create new ‘Domestic Abuse Response Team’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are taking steps to help victims of domestic violence better. City officials say 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men in New Mexico will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. APD is creating a new Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART). Thanks to a roughly $56,000...
‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway
Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the diverse media of artwork on display at Village Arts...
Rotary Club Of Los Alamos Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of LAHS Memorial Garden
Scene from the dedication ceremony for the LAHS Memorial Garden December 20, 2012. Courtesy photo. A wreath left in honor of those students remembered at the LAHS Memorial Garden which was dedicated 10 years ago. Photo by Bob Hull. BY LINDA HULL. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. December...
What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?
A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
Department Of Public Utilities Forewarns Of High Natural Gas Rates
Officials from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are encouraging county residents to consider the impact of natural gas usage on their pocketbooks this winter as rising market costs are driving the local natural gas rate up. The high price may motivate consumers to use less natural gas than usual when they are able to do so.
