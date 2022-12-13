ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

US News and World Report

U.S. Congress Aims to Pack Additional Measures Into Government Funding Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress faces a tricky task this week as lawmakers try to use a $1.7 trillion government funding bill to also address other priorities, including tweaks to election rules, reforms to drug sentencing and a ban on TikTok from government-owned devices. Democrats and Republicans alike aim...
WASHINGTON STATE
Noem's Health Chief Retires Amid Scrutiny of Trans Advocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor's...
U.S. Justice Department Moves to Eliminate Cocaine Sentencing Disparity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors on Friday to end disparities in the way they charge offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The change, outlined in a pair of internal memos released by the Justice Department on Friday, is a win for criminal justice reform...
WASHINGTON STATE
Appeals Court Says U.S. Cannot Mandate Federal Contractor COVID Vaccines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
LOUISIANA STATE
Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
TEXAS STATE

