Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Congress Aims to Pack Additional Measures Into Government Funding Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress faces a tricky task this week as lawmakers try to use a $1.7 trillion government funding bill to also address other priorities, including tweaks to election rules, reforms to drug sentencing and a ban on TikTok from government-owned devices. Democrats and Republicans alike aim...
US News and World Report
Senator Wants Review of U.S. Security Assistance to Nigeria Following Abortion Report
NAIROBI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has requested a review of U.S. security assistance and cooperation programs in Nigeria following Reuters reporting on an illegal abortion program and killing of children carried out by the Nigerian military. Risch, in a letter...
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
US News and World Report
Jan. 6 Committee Refers Trump for Criminal Charges That Include Insurrection
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol took the major – albeit largely symbolic – step of voting to recommend criminal charges against a former president, along with one of his key allies and “others” on Monday while introducing a handful of new findings.
US News and World Report
Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Grid Fail to Dim Resistance - U.S. Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Waves of Russian strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid have failed to dim its determination to resist Moscow, but Washington and its allies need do more to help the country keep the power on, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday. "I think this strategic bombing campaign ......
US News and World Report
Noem's Health Chief Retires Amid Scrutiny of Trans Advocate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Moves to Eliminate Cocaine Sentencing Disparity
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors on Friday to end disparities in the way they charge offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The change, outlined in a pair of internal memos released by the Justice Department on Friday, is a win for criminal justice reform...
US News and World Report
Appeals Court Says U.S. Cannot Mandate Federal Contractor COVID Vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
US News and World Report
Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
US News and World Report
Biden Admin Says U.S. Wrongly Revoked Oppenheimer's Security Clearance in 1954
(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday reversed a 1954 decision by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to revoke the security clearance of Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his work on the Manhattan Project. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a written order...
Comments / 2