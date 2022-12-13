Read full article on original website
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lakers’ Massive Trade Plans For Bulls’ Zach LaVine Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on as the NBA trade deadline nears as it feels like it is just a matter of time until they make a deal. Currently 11-16 on the season, this team needs to bolster plenty of spots on the roster.
Derrick Rose looks back on time with Chicago Bulls and wishes he could have lived a little more
Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose is looking back on his career and making some surprising revelations
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Key Bench Players Help L.A. Blow Out Nuggets 126-108
Reserves help L.A. wallop a West powerhouse.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson drills six 3-pointers to set new career high
The week began with Jalen Brunson’s status uncertain due to a right foot contusion and it ended with him setting a career mark for most made 3-pointers in a game with six. In his return to Chicago, where he spent a large portion of his childhood, Brunson left a lasting impression. After scoring 30 points in a dramatic overtime win on Wednesday, the Knicks’ new point guard scored 22 points and hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts in their 114-91 rout at the United Center on Friday. “I like playing here a lot,” said Brunson, who also had six assists and three...
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Nick Saban: Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. playing in Sugar Bowl because they're 'great competitors'
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided against opting out and will play in the Sugar Bowl.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
4 veterans the Chicago Bears can cut in 2023 to bolster cap space
The Chicago Bears will have plenty of cash to spend on free agents in the 2023 offseason. With some many roster holes to fill, the Bears are going to need to add as many players as possible to improve the roster. The Chicago Bears are currently projected to have around...
atozsports.com
Why it’s fair to have some questions about Bears GM Ryan Poles after recent news
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles still has a lot to prove as a front office executive. Poles is a first-time general manager. He has to prove he can effectively build a team. So far we’ve seen that he can tear a roster down, but can he build it from the ground up into a championship-caliber franchise?
