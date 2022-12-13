ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

whvoradio.com

Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary

Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
CERULEAN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County

An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Car Reported Stolen From Aspen Drive Residence

A car was reported stolen on Aspen Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Nissan Altima was taken Monday without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $9,000. No arrest has been made.
WSMV

Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Home Ring camera footage captures a porch pirate taking a package from the front door of Kayleigh Collins steps. Collins says she’d been anticipating a package all week and became worried when she received it, so she checked her home surveillance camera. “So, I...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, 48-year-old Arthur Stafford visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. Stafford cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville police searching for missing teen

Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

