A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO