Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
Three charged with attempted homicide, robbery after East Nashville shooting
Three young men are facing multiple charges -- including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery -- in connection with Friday afternoon's shooting in East Nashville that left another man seriously injured.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list turns himself in
A man wanted on 16 different outstanding warrants turned himself into the Metro Nashville Police Department on Monday.
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Spring Hill
In Spring Hill, three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles one night alone.
whvoradio.com
Car Reported Stolen From Aspen Drive Residence
A car was reported stolen on Aspen Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Nissan Altima was taken Monday without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $9,000. No arrest has been made.
Metro police respond to disorderly person call; recover loaded gun, drugs
When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
Metro police investigating East Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating following a shooting in East Nashville.
WSMV
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Home Ring camera footage captures a porch pirate taking a package from the front door of Kayleigh Collins steps. Collins says she’d been anticipating a package all week and became worried when she received it, so she checked her home surveillance camera. “So, I...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
WSMV
Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, 48-year-old Arthur Stafford visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. Stafford cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Robinson Road, driver charged with DUI
Metro Police have charged a driver with a DUI after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Robinson Road Friday night.
whopam.com
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
WKRN
Hendersonville police searching for missing teen
Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance...
Comments / 0