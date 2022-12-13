On the latest episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about his current situation with AEW star Ethan Page and The Firm. "There is no doing right by Ethan Page," Hardy said. "I toe the line and do what he asks because he has fined Private Party before. They don't deserve to be punished or reprimanded because I'm stepping out of line because I'm an old man. That's what he's done, he knows that he can kind of use that against me. So, I actually saved him from being eliminated in the Battle Royale and Twist of Fated a guy he was putting over the top and he decided to fine Private Party again. So he's taking it out on them again when I saved his a** and did exactly what he asked me to do. It's a lose-lose situation.

