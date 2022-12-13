Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Draymond Green tossed from Warriors game a day after getting fan ejected
This time it was Draymond Green who was escorted out of the arena. A night after getting a fan ejected for saying “some threatening stuff to my life,” it was the Warriors star’s night that ended early. Green, with Golden State about to take free throws while trailing the Pacers 106-94 with 8:10 left on Wednesday night at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, received his second technical foul. The Warriors ended up losing 125-119 to falls to 14-15. Green had one point, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. It is unclear what prompted Green’s ejection, but it came after Stephen Curry...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Malika Andrews And Chiney Ogwumike Wanted To Shave Richard Jefferson's Head During Live ESPN Segment
Richard Jefferson starred in a funny moment during an live segment, as Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike tried to shave his head.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Unlikely To Trade Kyrie Irving Because They Don't Want Kevin Durant To Request A Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players on the planet when he is committed and healthy. He is one of the best shot-creators in the league when he's healthy, and Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Brooklyn Nets. There have...
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Yardbarker
Will Cavs Take Another Big Swing Now That Trade Season Has Arrived?
Could Altman make another move to help the rising Cavs take another step?. Well, maybe. As one opposing GM told Hoops Wire, Altman is “fearless” when it comes to trying to improve the roster. It’s something Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix addressed as well. “Cleveland is loaded,...
Five Boston Celtics become trade-eligible today
An important day on the NBA calendar has arrived with December 15; many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on this date. That means...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford And Lou Williams Throw Shade At The New John Havlicek 6th Man Of The Year Award
The NBA is one of the most competitive sports leagues in the world. Just getting drafted into the league is a huge accomplishment, but playing in it for several years is even more difficult. There are different roles for different players in the NBA, and each of them has some importance in its own way.
Nets fined $25K after sitting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and 6 others in win over Pacers
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 on Thursday for “failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting” after they sat eight players on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Though the league didn’t get into specifics when announcing the fine, it came after the Nets were down...
Yardbarker
Video: Brian Windhorst Hilariously Talks About Danny Green Potentially Getting Traded While Sitting Right Next To Him
We have officially crossed the December 15th mark, which means that the trade rumors will likely be heating up until the February trade deadline. There's no doubt that there will likely be a number of teams trying to make upgrades to their roster, and there are a number of solid players currently on the trade market.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend
Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Comments / 0