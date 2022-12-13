ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New York Post

Draymond Green tossed from Warriors game a day after getting fan ejected

This time it was Draymond Green who was escorted out of the arena. A night after getting a fan ejected for saying “some threatening stuff to my life,” it was the Warriors star’s night that ended early. Green, with Golden State about to take free throws while trailing the Pacers 106-94 with 8:10 left on Wednesday night at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, received his second technical foul. The Warriors ended up losing 125-119 to falls to 14-15. Green had one point, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. It is unclear what prompted Green’s ejection, but it came after Stephen Curry...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

Will Cavs Take Another Big Swing Now That Trade Season Has Arrived?

Could Altman make another move to help the rising Cavs take another step?. Well, maybe. As one opposing GM told Hoops Wire, Altman is “fearless” when it comes to trying to improve the roster. It’s something Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix addressed as well. “Cleveland is loaded,...
Yardbarker

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend

Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.
