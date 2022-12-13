I was watching a masterpiece unfold in the 2022 World Cup Final. One of the greatest players in any sport, Lionel Messi, rose up and grabbed his moment in the best soccer in World Cup history and all I could think about was Connor McDavid. When will his time come? Messi had to wait until he was 35 to win the World Cup with Argentina and Oilers fans are hoping McDavid, 25, can win the Stanley Cup while still in his mid 20’s. But McDavid is going to need some help from his teammates, Oilers coaches, management, and possibly owner Daryl Katz to do so.

6 HOURS AGO