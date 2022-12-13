Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Top 20 Free Agents for 2023
Is it too early to start thinking about free agency? Honestly, yes. It’s Dec. 19, and the chances of Santa gift-wrapping a pending UFA via trade ahead of Christmas are next to zero, with the roster freeze kicking in tonight. With that said, it doesn’t hurt to get an idea of what the UFA class looks like for this coming summer and what it may entail for the trade deadline. Because once the holidays pass, trade activity and rumors will pick up.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have made everyone by Elias Pettersson available by trade, even defenseman Quinn Hughes. When will the Edmonton Oilers try to move Jesse Puljujarvi? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to have trouble trying to re-sign William Nylander?. Finally, what is the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin Trade, Liljegren & Timmins
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, we have a trade to report. This morning the Maple Leafs sent Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Dryden Hunt. In this post, I’ll also look at news about Mac Hollowell, Timothy Liljegren, and Conor Timmins. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Quietly Having Good Seasons
There’s no question that the St. Louis Blues are not having the season they hoped to. Certainly, general manager Doug Armstrong did not plan to be speaking about a rebuild just weeks into the season. Though they are currently riding a three-game winning streak, it’s difficult to have confidence that they have truly turned things around. And in a season that isn’t going well, it is easy to pick out players to blame and criticize.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Bring 7-Game Win Streak Into Week of Rivalry Games
A 5-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 3 was rock-bottom for the New York Rangers. They were out of a playoff spot, struggling to score and defend, and many, including myself, thought coach Gerard Gallant was on the hot seat. Fast forward two weeks and the Rangers have won seven straight games, including a victory Sunday night over those same Blackhawks, 7-1.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Dynamic Duo Lead Way, Addison & Shaw Struggle
The Minnesota Wild had a very successful week of hockey at home despite snowy weather that made the area look like a winter wonderland and caused havoc on the roadways. This week’s check-in will cover the four games the Wild played over the last week and their perfect 4-0 record, as they secured wins over the Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Follow Blueprint to Success Against Canucks, But Not Kraken
When key personnel are out with injuries, there’s a blueprint teams have to follow to keep being successful. On the weekend, the Winnipeg Jets followed that blueprint to a tee against the Vancouver Canucks but did not against the Seattle Kraken. Jets Take a Licking, Keep on Ticking. With...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways From Otters & Attack
With the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Christmas break just around the corner, the Windsor Spitfires were in no mood to be giving out seasons greetings. Instead, they grabbed four points in a pair of Western Conference games and watched as a veteran re-wrote the history books. The Spitfires’ first...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Stars, Hurricanes, Canucks, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars might be eager to look toward the trade market but there’s not much they can do until they tackle other business first. Meanwhile, are the Carolina Hurricanes ready to carry three goaltenders?. What are the Vancouver Canucks asking in return...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Prospects Report: 2023 World Juniors Edition
The 2023 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship is fast approaching, and this is something that can be rejoiced by hockey fans across the globe. The tournament, which is set to take place between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, will feature the best U20 players from ten of the best hockey-playing countries in the world. One notable exception is Russia, which was banned alongside Belarus earlier in the year.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto is Poised For a Scoring Streak
There was no joy on Thursday (Dec. 15) at Rogers Place where the Edmonton Oilers lost to the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a game that was decided by a shootout. Edmonton blew a two-goal lead over the final nine minutes of the third period, with St. Louis scoring the tying goal at 19:40 while shorthanded. Leon Draisaitl then appeared to win the game for Edmonton in overtime, only to have his goal waved off when the play was ruled offside following a video review that left Oil Country seeing red.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Makes History in 4-2 Win Over Senators
The Minnesota Wild defeated the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (Dec. 18) at the Xcel Energy Center with a final of 4-2, extending their win streak to five. The club has won 11 of the past 14 contests, and now see themselves sitting just three points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second playoff spot in the Central Division.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hall, DeBrusk, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After going 2-1-0 on a West Coast trip, the Boston Bruins returned home...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Trade
It’s been nearly four years since the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings, in a trade on Jan. 28, 2019, that had fans ecstatic. The Leafs paid a fairly big price for Muzzin, but it has proven to be worth it. Toronto gave up two prospects with high upside and one first-round pick for a defenseman that would instantly be considered one of the most important players on the back end.
The Hockey Writers
Just like Messi, Connor McDavid’s Time To Win It All Will Come
I was watching a masterpiece unfold in the 2022 World Cup Final. One of the greatest players in any sport, Lionel Messi, rose up and grabbed his moment in the best soccer in World Cup history and all I could think about was Connor McDavid. When will his time come? Messi had to wait until he was 35 to win the World Cup with Argentina and Oilers fans are hoping McDavid, 25, can win the Stanley Cup while still in his mid 20’s. But McDavid is going to need some help from his teammates, Oilers coaches, management, and possibly owner Daryl Katz to do so.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Prospects to Watch at 2023 World Juniors
As Christmas approaches, that also signals the start of the World Junior Hockey Championship (WJC). Kicking off on Dec. 26, the tournament will run for nearly two weeks, closing on Jan. 5. The holiday tradition remains in Canada for the third consecutive tournament, taking place in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Win vs Golden Knights
On the heels of a disastrous 5-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance and a win to get themselves back on track. They put together their best performance of the five-game road trip thus far with a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. With the win, the Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak and capped off the back-to-back on a high note.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Costly Loss to Ducks
Saturday saw another close game, but another loss for the Edmonton Oilers. This time it was Edmonton falling short in a 4-3 decision for the Ducks in regulation time. It was a game the Oilers dominated for most of the afternoon, but another game where the Oilers gave it away with costly mistakes made by a blue line that is struggling. Edmonton’s downfall was leaking goals against, and when mixed in with the fact goaltender Lukas Dostal stood on his head for the Ducks, it meant the Oilers couldn’t even rely on a loser point where they probably deserved one. Dostal absolutely earned the first star of the game award.
The Hockey Writers
The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Christmas Wishlist
What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Logan Horn and Caleb Kerney are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after signing Jason Demers to a one-year deal, the Edmonton Oilers have announced an extension for goaltender Stuart Skinner. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are said to be interested in one of Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane. Who are they kicking tires on and does...
