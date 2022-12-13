Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Holiday Home Tour 2022: Patti Calhoun
Calhouns decorate for Christmas with a contemporary flair. A contemporary 6,000-square-foot home west of Kearney sparkles with creativity and 13 Christmas trees this holiday season. It's just three years old, but it's right at home on the prairie.
Kearney Hub
Calhouns decorate for Christmas with a contemporary flair
KEARNEY – Imagine a 6,000-square-foot contemporary home with 13 Christmas trees and sparkling blue and silver seasonal decor spread throughout the main floor. Santa will find black, red, white and jewel-toned holiday fun when he visits the Hill Country-style home of Bill and Patti Calhoun west of Kearney. The couple built the house in 2019 after Bill became president and CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center in 2018.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School students take third in regional personal finance competition
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School students came in third place in the Western Nebraska region and 17th overall in the state competition for personal finance. The students, sophomore Gus Phye, freshman Brandy Wroblewski and sophomore Jacob Sindt, qualified to compete in the state competition in April. Listen now...
Kearney Hub
David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma
KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone. It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?
Kearney Hub
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
Kearney Hub
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
LINCOLN — One person has been arrested near Elm Creek and Overton following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, a 157-mile pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is in custody after the chase and standoff. The incident began...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Indoor Sports Complex making progress
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council heard an update Tuesday on the forthcoming Indoor Sports Complex. The presentation was part of their consent agenda, and no action was taken on the project. Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said details for the facility are being fine-tuned. “It’s certainly a large...
Kearney Hub
Sydney Atkinson pursuing Nebraska teaching career after graduation
KEARNEY – Some students are still uncertain about their future plans when they get to college. They need time to explore all the options before choosing a career that fits their strengths and interests. Not Sydney Atkinson. She decided long ago that she wanted to be a teacher. “I’ve...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (19) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Online graduate Aleah Hines celebrating UNK degree in Canada
KEARNEY — When the University of Nebraska at Kearney recognizes its winter graduates later this week, Aleah Hines will be more than 1,000 miles away, watching the ceremony online from her home in Quebec, Canada. The soon-to-be 20-year-old has never been on the UNK campus or even visited Nebraska....
Kearney Hub
Free ham dinner on Christmas Day, provided by Hot Meals USA
KEARNEY – For the third consecutive Christmas Day, Hot Meals USA will offer a pick-up-or-delivery Kearney Community Christmas Meal. The public is invited, including people who must work on Christmas Day, such as health care workers, first responders, nursing home staffs, and residents and staff at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, Dismas and similar places. Since 1971, the First United Methodist Church had served a free Christmas meal, but that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Several weeks ago, the church decided that COVID remains too risky. A few other snafus snarled plans, too.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Loper men come up just short against Newman
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men quite literally came up short in its 74-71 home loss to Newman University Friday night. Jamison Gruber was at the line with a chance to tie and two seconds to go. He made the first one, but hit the second shot off the front of the rim, giving the ball back to Newman with the game all but wrapped up.
Kearney Hub
Friday Highlights
KayLee Rohde scored 18 points and Ansley/Litchfield made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Loomis 43-31. Jessie Hermanson paced the Wolves with 10 points. Shelton took a 16-0 lead and went on to defeat Red Cloud 59-20 to stay unbeaten. Adelynn Minnick led Red Cloud with six points.
Kearney Hub
There’s still time to donate to a Salvation Army red kettle
KEARNEY – As The Salvation Army of Kearney nears the finish line of its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, local leadership is making a final push for kettle donations. Donations can be made through Dec. 24. The theme of the 2022 kettle season is “Love Beyond Christmas.” Donations to Salvation...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week. Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Kearney Public Library events
• Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. • Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Kearney Hub
Overton girls hand Pleasanton first loss of season
OVERTON — After coming into the game undefeated at 5-0, Pleasanton suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Overton (6-1). The Eagles and Bulldogs were close early, but Overton pulled away in the second half. The Eagles went into halftime ahead 22-16, then outscored the...
