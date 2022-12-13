KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men quite literally came up short in its 74-71 home loss to Newman University Friday night. Jamison Gruber was at the line with a chance to tie and two seconds to go. He made the first one, but hit the second shot off the front of the rim, giving the ball back to Newman with the game all but wrapped up.

