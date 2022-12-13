Read full article on original website
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘No, there will be no rematch’ says GHSA after controversial championship call
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State championship high school football is returning to the big stage. Officials say championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year. One of the changes many players, coaches, fans, and spectators hope will come with the move is adding instant replay during...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia
Less than a week before the early national signing day Clemson has added another great prospect for the 2023 class from the Peach state. Friday morning North Oconee's athlete Khalil Barnes announced (...)
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment
Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
Signing Day 2022: Top uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning
College football's recruiting calendar is in the final stages for 2023 with the transfer portal and the Early Signing Period keeping coaching staffs and prospective student-athletes busy. There are five five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted, and some of those players are nearing decisions.
UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch
UCLA on Wednesday received approval to join the Big Ten in 2024 as they had hoped. But there is one interesting catch. UCLA announced over the summer that they would be joining rival USC in moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The decision meant the Los Angeles-based schools would be leaving behind nearly... The post UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
