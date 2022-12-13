Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs In Throwback Photo After She & Kanye West Reach Divorce Settlement — See Photos

@kimkardashian/instagram

Miss moving on! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share some sultry photos of herself on a beach — just a few weeks after the reality star, 42, and Kanye West settled their divorce .

On Tuesday, December 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet shared a slew of snaps, writing, "Life tip- do you."

Of course, people couldn't help but comment on how good the brunette beauty looked. One person wrote, "Yessss kimmyyyy," while another added, "Do you, for you 🙌🏼✨🤍 always."

A third person added, "Wow!!"

@kimkardashian/instagram

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian, who shares North , Saint , Psalm and Chicago with the rapper, 45, has been focusing on her family ever since West's recent racist remarks went viral.

The day prior, the Skims founder uploaded a photo of herself with her brood, writing, "Fulfilled."

Despite the drama in her life, Kardashian isn't cutting of West from seeing his children .

"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," a source explained. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."

The "Heartless" singer didn't attend his son Saint's 7th birthday party on Sunday, December 4, but he did come to Kardashian's house the next day to be with his kiddos.

After going back and forth, Kardashian and West finally settled their divorce in late November. Both parties will have joint custody, and they will be able to have "equal access" to their four children.

@kimkardashian/instagram

West now has to pay $200,000 a month in child support to his ex — and he's responsible for 50 percent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. West also must pay for 50 percent of their children's security expenses.

Now, Kardashian seems like she's taking the high road during this time.

"Let go of everything that doesn’t support the next version of yourself and your life ," the mogul shared on her Instagram Story recently.