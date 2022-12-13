ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Duanesburg felon pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearm, ammo

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Duanesburg man pled guilty Friday to unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Guilderland Police Chief Daniel P. McNally announced Friday that Jason Seminary, 44, admitted that on Dec. 26, 2021, in Schenectady County, he possessed a loaded Ruger .22 caliber rifle.
WKTV

Man dies following Utica shooting

A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
