Cohoes Police arrest six individuals in drug bust
Six individuals were arrested in a drug bust at 43 Olmstead Street on Thursday evening.
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
Suspect in June fire arraigned on multiple charges
Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Search warrant yields loaded handgun, drugs, and cash
Police executed a search warrant in the Town of Guilderland and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, drugs, and cash.
WRGB
Duanesburg felon pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearm, ammo
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Duanesburg man pled guilty Friday to unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Guilderland Police Chief Daniel P. McNally announced Friday that Jason Seminary, 44, admitted that on Dec. 26, 2021, in Schenectady County, he possessed a loaded Ruger .22 caliber rifle.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Two arrested during robbery investigation in Troy
State police arrested Rebekah L. Arney, 29 and Shadoe T. Warren, 32 on December 6. The pair were allegedly involved in a robbery.
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Saratoga narcotics unit arrests two after investigation
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst, 40 on December 1 after a long investigation into drug trafficking, drug use, and other drug activity. On December 13, the unit also arrested Danielle N. Reynolds, 43 who was allegedly connected to the drug activity as well.
Guilty verdict in four year old homicide case
The jury is back on a four year old murder case.
PD: Man wanted in September caught stealing packages
Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.
WKTV
Man dies following Utica shooting
A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
Police: Whitehall man falsely reported fire
A Whitehall man has been cited to appear in Whitehall Town Court after he falsely reported a fire, according to the New York State Police.
Drugs, illegal handgun recovered during search warrant
An Albany man is facing multiple charges after police conducted a search warrant Tuesday morning.
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
Schenectady County man pleads guilty to gun possession
A Schenectady County felon faces up to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm.
WRGB
Schenectady, State Police conducting 'enhanced search' for Samantha Humphrey before storm
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Fourteen year old Samantha Humphrey has been missing since November 25th. In that time search crews have been searching the river in the area of Riverside Park in Schenectady where she was last seen. On December 15th, Schenectady Police , with the assistance of State...
Colonie Police investigating pedestrian car crash
The Colonie Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian car accident that occurred on Monday around 4 p.m.
