Tygers hammer West Holmes in OCC clash
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior put 10 players in the scoring column and dominated West Holmes Friday night during a 71-51 Ohio Cardinal Conference pounding at Pete Henry Gym. Sophomore Kyevi Roane and Jakob Legron each had 14 points to pace the Tygers, while Rashad Reed added 11 points.
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Grove City shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Pickerington North
Grove City rallied from behind to knock off Pickerington North for a 39-23 verdict on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pickerington North authored a promising start, taking a 9-6 advantage over Grove City at the end of the first quarter.
No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
Clear Fork overcomes Pleasant in seat-squirming affair
Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage
Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian
Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pretty portrait: Westerville South paints a victorious picture in win over Delaware Hayes
Westerville South notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Delaware Hayes 69-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Delaware Hayes faced off on February 1, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School. For a full recap, click here.
Crosstown Showdown: Strong 2nd half sends Mansfield Christian past St. Peter's
MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together. The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
Kenton knocks off Lima Bath
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Kenton nipped Lima Bath 47-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The last time Lima Bath and Kenton played in a 54-51 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
Too close for comfort: Tiffin Calvert strains past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
With little to no wiggle room, Tiffin Calvert nosed past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 15. The start wasn't the problem for Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, as it began with a 16-10 edge over Tiffin Calvert through the end of the first quarter.
Danville snatches victory over Fredericktown
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Danville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fredericktown 66-58 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. We covered the game....
Bent but not broken: Johnstown Northridge weathers scare to dispatch Zanesville
With little to no wiggle room, Johnstown Northridge nosed past Zanesville 61-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville faced off on December 8, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School. For more, click here.
Hillsdale 1st in state Novice Parliamentary Procedure event
JEROMESVILLE -- The Hillsdale FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team did more than compete in the State FFA Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at the Delaware Area Career Center on Dec. 10. The Novice team placed 1st in the preliminary round and 3rd in the finals.
Black Fork Brewing will bring home-crafted beers to Shelby in fall 2023
SHELBY — Shelby native Andy King has been brewing beer in his home for about 15 years. By day, he works as a process engineer with Vitro Architectural Glass. But with encouragement from his father, fellow Shelby resident Gary King, Andy was inspired to pursue brewing professionally. Chuck Hahn,...
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
C.J. Stroud ‘angry’ defending Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is fed up. And it’s not about criticism leveled at him. The now two-time Heisman finalist gave a passionate response when NBC4 sports reporter Justin Holbrock asked him about playing without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson in the College Football Playoff. For […]
