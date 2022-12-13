ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Tygers hammer West Holmes in OCC clash

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior put 10 players in the scoring column and dominated West Holmes Friday night during a 71-51 Ohio Cardinal Conference pounding at Pete Henry Gym. Sophomore Kyevi Roane and Jakob Legron each had 14 points to pace the Tygers, while Rashad Reed added 11 points.
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
SHELBY, OH
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Clear Fork overcomes Pleasant in seat-squirming affair

Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
BELLVILLE, OH
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage

Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian

Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Crosstown Showdown: Strong 2nd half sends Mansfield Christian past St. Peter's

MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together. The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
MANSFIELD, OH
Kenton knocks off Lima Bath

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Kenton nipped Lima Bath 47-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The last time Lima Bath and Kenton played in a 54-51 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
KENTON, OH
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
NEW RIEGEL, OH
Danville snatches victory over Fredericktown

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Danville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fredericktown 66-58 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. We covered the game....
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Hillsdale 1st in state Novice Parliamentary Procedure event

JEROMESVILLE -- The Hillsdale FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team did more than compete in the State FFA Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at the Delaware Area Career Center on Dec. 10. The Novice team placed 1st in the preliminary round and 3rd in the finals.
JEROMESVILLE, OH
Black Fork Brewing will bring home-crafted beers to Shelby in fall 2023

SHELBY — Shelby native Andy King has been brewing beer in his home for about 15 years. By day, he works as a process engineer with Vitro Architectural Glass. But with encouragement from his father, fellow Shelby resident Gary King, Andy was inspired to pursue brewing professionally. Chuck Hahn,...
SHELBY, OH

