Lafayette, LA

LSUCountry

Former LSU WR Jack Bech Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced he will be transferring to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign for the Tigers in 2021, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two with LSU. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

BREAKING: Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly has landed his first big fish out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sunday evening, former 5-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU, giving this receiving corps another lethal weapon for the foreseeable future. The Alabama transfer did not record any stats in his freshman campaign...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Williams and Wire Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Two members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion team earned their college degrees on Friday as graduation ceremonies for the fall were held on the LSU campus. Running back Josh Williams and offensive tackle Cam Wire both received their college diplomas on Friday. Williams graduated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

PA pulls away in 3rd quarter, advances to tournament championship game

Defending champion Port Allen outscored White Castle 20-4 in the third quarter to pull away and advance to the Highway 1 Westside Showdown championship game. The Pelicans led 36-28 at halftime and extended the lead to 56-32 heading into the fourth quarter on the way to a 70-41 victory Friday night at The Nest.
PORT ALLEN, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles

Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?

Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldomly cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. By the time, I've...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

A Lafayette Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

Lafayette has lost another restaurant. It was announced on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that Crust Pizza would be closing its doors. Crust Pizza is located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101. This pizza establishment opened its doors about 14 months ago and was known for its Chicago-style thin-crust pizza.
LAFAYETTE, LA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
LAFAYETTE, LA
