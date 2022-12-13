Read full article on original website
Related
UL Alum Desormeaux Named Head Coach at Catholic High of New Iberia
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum Matt Desormeaux, younger brother of current UL head coach Michael Desormeaux, has been named the head football coach at Catholic High of New Iberia. Desormeaux becomes head coach after serving as an assistant principal at Catholic High since being hired last May. Prior to his time...
Former LSU WR Jack Bech Announces Transfer Destination
Former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced he will be transferring to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign for the Tigers in 2021, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two with LSU. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
BREAKING: Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Commits to LSU
Brian Kelly has landed his first big fish out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sunday evening, former 5-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU, giving this receiving corps another lethal weapon for the foreseeable future. The Alabama transfer did not record any stats in his freshman campaign...
Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media
LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff. Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time...
Brian Kelly Talks Kayshon Boutte's Return to LSU
Kelly gives his overall thoughts on Boutte's decision, what it means for this program going forward.
LSUSports.net
Williams and Wire Earn LSU Degrees
BATON ROUGE – Two members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion team earned their college degrees on Friday as graduation ceremonies for the fall were held on the LSU campus. Running back Josh Williams and offensive tackle Cam Wire both received their college diplomas on Friday. Williams graduated...
West Side Journal
PA pulls away in 3rd quarter, advances to tournament championship game
Defending champion Port Allen outscored White Castle 20-4 in the third quarter to pull away and advance to the Highway 1 Westside Showdown championship game. The Pelicans led 36-28 at halftime and extended the lead to 56-32 heading into the fourth quarter on the way to a 70-41 victory Friday night at The Nest.
Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles
Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
New Beer Garden Coming to Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new beer garden will be opening in Lafayette on Bertrand Drive. According to a story from The Advocate, the new beer garden will be opened by the the owners of Wrong Iron on the Greenway, a beer garden based in New Orleans. The name of the new establishment will...
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?
Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldomly cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. By the time, I've...
A Lafayette Pizza Restaurant Has Closed
Lafayette has lost another restaurant. It was announced on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that Crust Pizza would be closing its doors. Crust Pizza is located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101. This pizza establishment opened its doors about 14 months ago and was known for its Chicago-style thin-crust pizza.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
