Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood.Unlike its predecessor, House of the Dragon centers on a single family: the Targaryens. While there are already more than enough members of the Targaryen family, one, in particular, didn't make it into the inaugural season. Daeron, the youngest son of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), is the only living Targaryen who hasn't been so much as name-dropped in the show. But he is acknowledged in two ways. During the opening credits, the four lines of blood flowing from Alicent represent her children: Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Daeron. Within the text of the show, he's alluded to once, in Episode 10, "The Black Queen," when Daemon (Matt Smith) references the four dragons belonging to the Greens, one for Daeron and each of his siblings. Presumably, as the youngest, Daeron's dragon is the one not counted as an adult earlier in that conversation. But apart from being the unexplained fourth, he isn't present. Daeron was cut from the first season to avoid yet another young character who required recasting. But his addition in Season 2 is already assured. At this point, Daeron may not seem important. But he will play a vital role in the upcoming conflict.

2 HOURS AGO