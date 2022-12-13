Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Although Mike White planted the seeds for Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) to die in the second season of The White Lotus, it still felt shocking and sad. She could have been the character we follow across beautiful resorts as the wealthy come to grips with themselves, discovering new ways to cope and deliver hilarious lines. Instead, White delivers a sobering reality, as he often does, leaving the series with one last recurring character: Greg (Jon Gries).
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Daphne's Finale Scene Proves She's Always Been in Control
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.Nothing is what it seems in The White Lotus Season 2, especially within the couples' story arc. While Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) face a marriage crisis, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) continue to sip their champagne and smile as if their relationship were spotless.
Collider
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Saved Its Most Surprising Twist for the Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Collider
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Collider
Who Is Daeron, the Targaryen Who Is Missing From 'House of the Dragon’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood.Unlike its predecessor, House of the Dragon centers on a single family: the Targaryens. While there are already more than enough members of the Targaryen family, one, in particular, didn't make it into the inaugural season. Daeron, the youngest son of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), is the only living Targaryen who hasn't been so much as name-dropped in the show. But he is acknowledged in two ways. During the opening credits, the four lines of blood flowing from Alicent represent her children: Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Daeron. Within the text of the show, he's alluded to once, in Episode 10, "The Black Queen," when Daemon (Matt Smith) references the four dragons belonging to the Greens, one for Daeron and each of his siblings. Presumably, as the youngest, Daeron's dragon is the one not counted as an adult earlier in that conversation. But apart from being the unexplained fourth, he isn't present. Daeron was cut from the first season to avoid yet another young character who required recasting. But his addition in Season 2 is already assured. At this point, Daeron may not seem important. But he will play a vital role in the upcoming conflict.
Collider
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Trailer: Mike McLusky Is at His Limit
Paramount+ released the full trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 and everything is chaos for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). As he continues to settle in as mayor while being part of a powerful power broker family, he faces the challenge of bringing order to a city without a proper power structure. The series has thus far tackled issues of systemic racism, mass incarceration, and corruption, but the second run is gearing up for a whole new level tackling issues of police brutality on top of everything else. Following the end of Season 1, the trailer sets up a daunting task for the McLuskys as the prison is in disarray, Mike's police are out of control, and everyone is being pushed to their breaking points.
Collider
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider
'Alice in Borderland' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Fans of death games, rejoice: Alice in Borderland is finally dropping its second season on Netflix after a two-year-long hiatus. Your dreams are finally coming true! Well, no entertainment group has announced a Battle Royale theme park in which you can face off against other patrons, but if that’s your dream, perhaps it’s time you close this article and get some professional help. Now, if you’re a lover of death games of the fictional kind, then these last weeks of 2022 are about to take a turn for the better as Alice in Borderland returns with its new season. And, judging from the trailer, this season of Alice in Borderland promises to be even wilder than the first one, with our protagonists finally reaching the face card levels of the games and finding out more about the world they’re in.
Collider
‘The Heartbreak Kid’ and ‘Sleuth’: Why You Won’t Be Able to Celebrate Their 50th Anniversaries
For its 50th anniversary, we will be treated to a theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar winning masterpiece The Godfather, along with 4K remasters of the entire trilogy on home video. 1972 brought us a whole host of terrific films we get to commemorate for their golden anniversaries. We have Bob Fosse’s genre redefining movie musical Cabaret, Peter Bogdanovich’s ode to the screwball comedies of the 1930s with What’s Up, Doc?, John Boorman’s harrowing survival film Deliverance, Sydney Pollack’s endlessly memed Jeremiah Johnson, and even the blockbuster adult film breakthrough Deep Throat. All of these films are easily accessible with the click of a button. You may have to shell out a few dollar rental fee for them, but they are there for you to watch.
Collider
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola Shares Behind-The-Scenes Image of Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny
"Wise men say, only fools rush in," and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic might be one we can't help falling in love with. Who can blame us with a cast like this? Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley alongside Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny as the titular character in the upcoming biopic Priscilla based on Priscilla's best-selling 1985 memoir, "Elvis and Me." And to give a little glimpse of the stars from the film's set, director Sofia Coppola shared a behind-the-scenes image of Elordi and Spaeny clad in their iconic Elvis and Priscilla looks.
Collider
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
Collider
'Wednesday' Stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White Reunite for 'Winter Spring Summer or Fall'
The stars of Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, are reuniting for The Motion Picture Corporation of America’s new rom-com Winter Spring Summer or Fall, Deadline has reported. The romantic drama will be helmed by writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature film debut. Winter Spring Summer or Fall is being billed as “Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The story follows two teens on the cusp of adulthood, played Ortega and Hynes White, who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. The script was written by The Chair scribe Dan Schoffer with revisions done by Paulsen.
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
Collider
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
Comments / 0