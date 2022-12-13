After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."

