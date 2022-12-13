Read full article on original website
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film
Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
First 'Barbie' Trailer Is Playing Before Screenings of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
As if the opening weekend of Avatar: The Way of Water couldn't bring us more exciting news. Not only do we return to Pandora, and not only do IMAX audiences also get treated to a four-minute featurette on Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, but news has just emerged that could possibly top the lot. We are getting our first look at Greta Gerwig's upcoming masterpiece, Barbie. The film was written by Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach.
New '65' Images Show Adam Driver Hunting Down Dinosaurs
Following the release of the trailer earlier today, we've now been treated to images of 65, featuring Adam Driver, dinosaur hunter. The movie sees Driver star as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a mysterious undiscovered planet, with a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt) for company. The movie has been...
10 Best Action Movies of the 21st Century, According to IMDb
Sometimes you just need to pop on an action movie and turn your brain off as the hero defeats an army of goons. Whether it is for revenge, to rescue a loved one, or to save the world, the action genre has never run out of excuses to throw its protagonists into an onslaught of henchmen. Usually relying on their martial arts ability or guns that never seem to run out of ammo, the hero always eases into a final showdown with the big bad.
‘The Heartbreak Kid’ and ‘Sleuth’: Why You Won’t Be Able to Celebrate Their 50th Anniversaries
For its 50th anniversary, we will be treated to a theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar winning masterpiece The Godfather, along with 4K remasters of the entire trilogy on home video. 1972 brought us a whole host of terrific films we get to commemorate for their golden anniversaries. We have Bob Fosse’s genre redefining movie musical Cabaret, Peter Bogdanovich’s ode to the screwball comedies of the 1930s with What’s Up, Doc?, John Boorman’s harrowing survival film Deliverance, Sydney Pollack’s endlessly memed Jeremiah Johnson, and even the blockbuster adult film breakthrough Deep Throat. All of these films are easily accessible with the click of a button. You may have to shell out a few dollar rental fee for them, but they are there for you to watch.
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According to IMDb
The year 2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. Despite this, the difficulties of the situation did not stop filmmakers from doing what they love the most: making movies. Compiled from the best of and highest-rated movies lists on IMDb, we have narrowed...
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola Shares Behind-The-Scenes Image of Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny
"Wise men say, only fools rush in," and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic might be one we can't help falling in love with. Who can blame us with a cast like this? Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley alongside Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny as the titular character in the upcoming biopic Priscilla based on Priscilla's best-selling 1985 memoir, "Elvis and Me." And to give a little glimpse of the stars from the film's set, director Sofia Coppola shared a behind-the-scenes image of Elordi and Spaeny clad in their iconic Elvis and Priscilla looks.
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers
In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
New 'Cocaine Bear' Images Show Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell on Set
Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Guillermo del Toro’s Most Overlooked Movie Is His Best
Poor Crimson Peak. Although critics praised its art direction and moody atmosphere, Guillermo del Toro's lavish gothic romance earned only $75 million against its $55 million budget. It faced tough box office competition and in all likelihood suffered from poor marketing choices, which depicted it as an indie horror film rather than the love story with ghosts it truly was. Within del Toro's oeuvre, the film also holds the tricky position of bridging his financially successful Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning phenomenon The Shape of Water. As such, Crimson Peak seemed to come and go without nearly the splash it warranted both on its own merits and as a one-movie microcosm of one of modern cinema's most lauded visionaries; a director's origins and passions, distilled.
'Alice in Borderland' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Fans of death games, rejoice: Alice in Borderland is finally dropping its second season on Netflix after a two-year-long hiatus. Your dreams are finally coming true! Well, no entertainment group has announced a Battle Royale theme park in which you can face off against other patrons, but if that’s your dream, perhaps it’s time you close this article and get some professional help. Now, if you’re a lover of death games of the fictional kind, then these last weeks of 2022 are about to take a turn for the better as Alice in Borderland returns with its new season. And, judging from the trailer, this season of Alice in Borderland promises to be even wilder than the first one, with our protagonists finally reaching the face card levels of the games and finding out more about the world they’re in.
James Gunn Is Right — We Don’t Need Another Superman Origin Story
In October, Henry Cavill announced that he would not be reprising the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher days after announcing he would be returning to his role as Superman. Although it was never confirmed, it is believed that Cavill's departure from The Witcher was related to his reprisal as Superman. In an announcement that surprised fans of the DC Extended Universe, Cavill announced on Instagram earlier this week that he has been let go as the Man of Steel. The Instagram post made it clear that the decision was in the hands of newly appointed DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Cavill stated further that the news "wasn't the easiest" and added, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build."
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
