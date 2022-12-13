Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers. 2009’s Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time and carved its place in cinema history. However, not every aspect of Pandora aged as well as James Cameron intended. Yes, the first movie is still beautiful to look at, especially after Avatar's 4K re-release. The story does not do justice to Cameron’s magnificent universe. Part of the reason the story doesn’t work too well is that the focus lies on humans, petty and miserable creatures that get in the way of us enjoying Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water drastically reduces the runtime dedicated to humans, showing that Cameron learned from his past mistakes. Still, future sequels could do better if they invested more time in the alien moon and its inhabitants.

