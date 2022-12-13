Read full article on original website
Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film
Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
'Dear Edward': First-Look Images Tease Heartbreaking Drama Series
Apple TV+ released today some first-look images from their highly anticipated drama series Dear Edward. Led by Connie Britton (The White Lotus) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is The New Black), the story centers around a young boy who is the lone survivor of a tragic plane crash that killed everyone else on board, including his family. This means that, at a very young age, Edward (played by newcomer Colin O’Brien) will have to learn about harsh aspects of life and find a new community that will help him get through his trauma.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Sets SteelBook, Blu-ray Release Date
The highly popular Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is heading to a new frontier. The first season is going from the realm of the streaming service to home entertainment systems with the announcement of a DVD and Blu-ray release on March 21, 2023, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Along with the new releases, it was also confirmed that there will be a limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition also releasing on the same day.
Zoe Saldaña in the 'Avatar' Movies Gives One of the Best Mo-Cap Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterMotion capture technology was not always the respected craft that it is today. In fact, the first fully realized computer-generated character that ever appeared in a live-action film was actually Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, a character so infamously derided that it cast doubt upon the entire process. It took the groundbreaking work of Andy Serkis’ performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the titular ape in Peter Jackson’s King Kong to finally prove that motion capture work was more than just a gimmick. Even then, we saw examples of motion capture go horribly awry, particularly in Robert Zemeckis’ disturbing photorealistic effects in The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Stephen Lang Explains Why Quaritch Agreed to Participate in the Recom Program
Over a decade since the release of Avatar, James Cameron is taking audiences back to Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. The Resources Development Administration left defeated in 2009, but now they're returning to the moon and they're bringing reinforcements. One of the RDA’s new tactics is to use an elite team of soldiers known as Recombinants, deceased RDA soldiers in avatar bodies. That's how Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch returns. He was indeed killed in the first film, but in Way of Water, he's Recom Colonel Miles Quaritch.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Guillermo del Toro’s Most Overlooked Movie Is His Best
Poor Crimson Peak. Although critics praised its art direction and moody atmosphere, Guillermo del Toro's lavish gothic romance earned only $75 million against its $55 million budget. It faced tough box office competition and in all likelihood suffered from poor marketing choices, which depicted it as an indie horror film rather than the love story with ghosts it truly was. Within del Toro's oeuvre, the film also holds the tricky position of bridging his financially successful Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning phenomenon The Shape of Water. As such, Crimson Peak seemed to come and go without nearly the splash it warranted both on its own merits and as a one-movie microcosm of one of modern cinema's most lauded visionaries; a director's origins and passions, distilled.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Doesn’t Need Humans
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers. 2009’s Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time and carved its place in cinema history. However, not every aspect of Pandora aged as well as James Cameron intended. Yes, the first movie is still beautiful to look at, especially after Avatar's 4K re-release. The story does not do justice to Cameron’s magnificent universe. Part of the reason the story doesn’t work too well is that the focus lies on humans, petty and miserable creatures that get in the way of us enjoying Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water drastically reduces the runtime dedicated to humans, showing that Cameron learned from his past mistakes. Still, future sequels could do better if they invested more time in the alien moon and its inhabitants.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola Shares Behind-The-Scenes Image of Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny
"Wise men say, only fools rush in," and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic might be one we can't help falling in love with. Who can blame us with a cast like this? Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley alongside Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny as the titular character in the upcoming biopic Priscilla based on Priscilla's best-selling 1985 memoir, "Elvis and Me." And to give a little glimpse of the stars from the film's set, director Sofia Coppola shared a behind-the-scenes image of Elordi and Spaeny clad in their iconic Elvis and Priscilla looks.
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
New 'Infinity Pool' Poster Teases Mia Goth's Intoxicating Influence
Let it sink in: a new poster has just been released for the new Brandon Cronenberg film Infinity Pool. The poster shows newly crowned scream queen Mia Goth pulling Alexander Skarsgård into the depths, and this new look into the film follows the release of its first trailer last week.
New 'Cocaine Bear' Images Show Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell on Set
Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
'Pirates of the Caribbean': Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp's Potential Return
The fate of Disney’s one of the biggest IP, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been fluctuating for a while now, partly because of its lead star Johnny Depp. The two questions that haunt the fans of the franchise are: is there a sixth part, and will it see the return of their favorite Captain Jack Sparrow? There had been a promising update about a female-led movie in the works but to no avail. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally has a positive response.
