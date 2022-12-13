ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires

Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Decider.com

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘1923’ on Paramount+ & More

At long last, the star-studded Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is hitting our screens this weekend! And along with it, dozens of new shows and movies that we can’t wait to binge. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: 1923, The Recruit, Nanny + More Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan knows he’s got franchise well worth expanding upon, which is why he’s been hard at work creating 1923, premiering this weekend on Paramount+. The...
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
New York Post

DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill

In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
thedigitalfix.com

DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman

Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
The Atlantic

Avatar: The Way of Water Puts Most Modern Blockbusters to Shame

These days in Hollywood, scale seems to be one of the easiest things to achieve on-screen. Breakthroughs in visual-effects technology mean that audiences get to watch one epic battle after another, and are accustomed to seeing dozens of superheroes zipping around pointlessly. James Cameron has always been a director who harnesses the latest CGI advances to whip up thrills, but with Avatar: The Way of Water, his first film in 13 years, he faces an undeniable challenge. Can audiences still be wowed, given the constant torrent of wide-screen spectacle? And are there new delights to be discovered in the alien world of Pandora, all these years after the original Avatar?
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle’s Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age Excess

When the dizzying trailer for Babylon dropped, its coke-fueled bacchanal of sex, partying, moviemaking and sleaze sold it as The Day of the Locust meets The Wolf of Wall Street. Marketing can be deceptive, but in this case, turns out that’s an accurate taste of what the whopping three hours and change of Damien Chazelle’s poison-pen letter to 1920s and ‘30s Hollywood delivers, with the freewheeling storytelling of Boogie Nights and a sticky dollop of Lynchian creepiness. No doubt plenty of cool kids will eagerly sign up to be pummeled by the film’s crazed excesses, though just as many will...
Collider

Zoe Saldaña in the 'Avatar' Movies Gives One of the Best Mo-Cap Performances

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterMotion capture technology was not always the respected craft that it is today. In fact, the first fully realized computer-generated character that ever appeared in a live-action film was actually Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, a character so infamously derided that it cast doubt upon the entire process. It took the groundbreaking work of Andy Serkis’ performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the titular ape in Peter Jackson’s King Kong to finally prove that motion capture work was more than just a gimmick. Even then, we saw examples of motion capture go horribly awry, particularly in Robert Zemeckis’ disturbing photorealistic effects in The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol.
Collider

Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller

In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer

The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.

