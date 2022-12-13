Read full article on original website
'Shantaram' Cancelled After One Season at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ drama Shantaram has been cancelled by the streamer after one season, according to a recent report by Deadline. The drama, starring and produced by Charlie Hunnam, will conclude with tonight’s Season 1 finale. The series was unable to gain the popularity of Apple TV’s other hit series....
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Sets SteelBook, Blu-ray Release Date
The highly popular Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is heading to a new frontier. The first season is going from the realm of the streaming service to home entertainment systems with the announcement of a DVD and Blu-ray release on March 21, 2023, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Along with the new releases, it was also confirmed that there will be a limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition also releasing on the same day.
'Dear Edward': First-Look Images Tease Heartbreaking Drama Series
Apple TV+ released today some first-look images from their highly anticipated drama series Dear Edward. Led by Connie Britton (The White Lotus) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is The New Black), the story centers around a young boy who is the lone survivor of a tragic plane crash that killed everyone else on board, including his family. This means that, at a very young age, Edward (played by newcomer Colin O’Brien) will have to learn about harsh aspects of life and find a new community that will help him get through his trauma.
First 'Price We Pay' Trailer Shows Emile Hirsch & Stephen Dorff Trapped in a Farmhouse of Horrors
Lionsgate has just released a new red band trailer for their upcoming thriller The Price We Pay, giving us a bloody new look at the new film. The film tells the story of a holdup gone wrong, and the new trailer holds back no gore in its glimpse at the gritty film, which will be released in select theaters, digital, and on-demand on January 13, 2023.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
'House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine Believes Fans Misunderstood Viserys' Difficult Choice
House of the Dragon's King Viserys was a very popular character with fans. A kind and thoughtful man, he was never long for the cutthroat world of Westeros with his big heart and gentle nature, but he did have to work extremely hard to win back the trust of viewers after a shocking incident early in the show's run.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Stephen Lang Explains Why Quaritch Agreed to Participate in the Recom Program
Over a decade since the release of Avatar, James Cameron is taking audiences back to Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. The Resources Development Administration left defeated in 2009, but now they're returning to the moon and they're bringing reinforcements. One of the RDA’s new tactics is to use an elite team of soldiers known as Recombinants, deceased RDA soldiers in avatar bodies. That's how Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch returns. He was indeed killed in the first film, but in Way of Water, he's Recom Colonel Miles Quaritch.
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Who Is Daeron, the Targaryen Who Is Missing From 'House of the Dragon’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood.Unlike its predecessor, House of the Dragon centers on a single family: the Targaryens. While there are already more than enough members of the Targaryen family, one, in particular, didn't make it into the inaugural season. Daeron, the youngest son of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), is the only living Targaryen who hasn't been so much as name-dropped in the show. But he is acknowledged in two ways. During the opening credits, the four lines of blood flowing from Alicent represent her children: Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Daeron. Within the text of the show, he's alluded to once, in Episode 10, "The Black Queen," when Daemon (Matt Smith) references the four dragons belonging to the Greens, one for Daeron and each of his siblings. Presumably, as the youngest, Daeron's dragon is the one not counted as an adult earlier in that conversation. But apart from being the unexplained fourth, he isn't present. Daeron was cut from the first season to avoid yet another young character who required recasting. But his addition in Season 2 is already assured. At this point, Daeron may not seem important. But he will play a vital role in the upcoming conflict.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Doesn’t Need Humans
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers. 2009’s Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time and carved its place in cinema history. However, not every aspect of Pandora aged as well as James Cameron intended. Yes, the first movie is still beautiful to look at, especially after Avatar's 4K re-release. The story does not do justice to Cameron’s magnificent universe. Part of the reason the story doesn’t work too well is that the focus lies on humans, petty and miserable creatures that get in the way of us enjoying Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water drastically reduces the runtime dedicated to humans, showing that Cameron learned from his past mistakes. Still, future sequels could do better if they invested more time in the alien moon and its inhabitants.
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' Cancelled Following Season 2
Bad news for any fans of Stanley Tucci out there. It has been revealed that the Academy Award-nominated actor’s travel show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, has been canceled by CNN after two seasons. The Emmy-winning series was reportedly canceled due to CNN canceling all its original programming. Stanley...
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Trailer: Mike McLusky Is at His Limit
Paramount+ released the full trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 and everything is chaos for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). As he continues to settle in as mayor while being part of a powerful power broker family, he faces the challenge of bringing order to a city without a proper power structure. The series has thus far tackled issues of systemic racism, mass incarceration, and corruption, but the second run is gearing up for a whole new level tackling issues of police brutality on top of everything else. Following the end of Season 1, the trailer sets up a daunting task for the McLuskys as the prison is in disarray, Mike's police are out of control, and everyone is being pushed to their breaking points.
Zoe Saldaña in the 'Avatar' Movies Gives One of the Best Mo-Cap Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterMotion capture technology was not always the respected craft that it is today. In fact, the first fully realized computer-generated character that ever appeared in a live-action film was actually Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, a character so infamously derided that it cast doubt upon the entire process. It took the groundbreaking work of Andy Serkis’ performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the titular ape in Peter Jackson’s King Kong to finally prove that motion capture work was more than just a gimmick. Even then, we saw examples of motion capture go horribly awry, particularly in Robert Zemeckis’ disturbing photorealistic effects in The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol.
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
