Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding Washington Supreme Court’S Decision To Extend The Temporary Restraining Order Against Its Previously Announced Special Dividend Payment
* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT’S DECISION TO EXTEND THE TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT. * HAS FILED A MOTION TO EXPEDITE WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT'S REVIEW. * ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT HAS CONTINUED TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST...
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend
(Reuters) - Washington's state supreme court on Friday blocked Albertsons Companies Inc from paying a special dividend ahead of its acquisition by Kroger Co, a court order showed. The court extended a block put in place by a lower court, and said the block would remain in place until a...
Goldman will appoint Bradley Fried as next International chair- Sky News
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Inc has tapped Bradley Fried, former Chair of the Court of the Bank of England, as chairman of Goldman Sachs International, Sky News reported on Saturday. Bradley will replace Jose Manuel Barroso, who was the former European Commission president, the report said. (Reporting by...
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
UPDATE 5-Advent to buy satellite operator Maxar Technologies for about $4 billion
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International on Friday agreed to buy satellite operator Maxar Technologies Inc for about $4 billion. Including debt, the deal is valued at $6.4 billion, marking one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent months, amid a challenging financing environment that has made it increasingly difficult to back acquisitions involving private equity firms.
Peru's president exhorts congress to approve early elections
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s caretaker president, Dina Boluarte, chastised lawmakers for not endorsing widespread calls for early elections as a way out of a deepening political crisis triggered when the ousted Pedro Castillo tried to shut down Congress. In an early Saturday press conference, a defiant Boluarte...
Explainer-How the U.S. plans to commit $55 billion to Africa over three years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. The money will go to "a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time," and is being...
AP Top Business News at 8:29 p.m. EST
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?. Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade...
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year on Friday, pointing to moderate consumer price growth and subdued consumer demand, amid rising inflation pressure from the labour market. The bank's rate-cutting spree ended in September, after the gradual reversal...
Swiss National Bank says inflation battle not yet won
BERN (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible. The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases -Bloomberg News
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported. CMRG was set up this year to...
UPDATE 1-U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023. The stopgap measure, known as a...
National Archives releases documents related to assassination of John F. Kennedy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
