AP Top Technology News at 8:38 a.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. FTC didn't stop Facebook-Instagram. How about Meta-Within?. Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers. Phoenix airport 1st to offer self-driving...
AP Top Health News at 6:20 a.m. EST
Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health. COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased. White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests. Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids. Organic livestock...
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida Announces Renewal Of Share Repurchase Program
* SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA - MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS SHARES; PROGRAM WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks doze, but alarm set for 2 PM
Utilities lead S&P 500 sector gainers; materials weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS DOZE, BUT ALARM SET FOR 2 PM (0950 EST/1450 GMT) The main U.S. stock indexes are...
LIVE MARKETS-The bulls return to emerging markets
Main U.S. indexes gain: DJI up ~0.5%; FOMC statement 2 PM EST. Industrials lead S&P 500 sector gainers; materials sole loser. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. THE BULLS RETURN TO EMERGING MARKETS...
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
US STOCKS-Futures slide as hawkish Fed quashes policy pivot hopes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S stock index futures dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed Offering Of $125 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * NOVAVAX INC - ANNOUNCED A PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027. * NOVAVAX INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED A PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF...
Aac Technologies Updates On Progress Of Proposed Spin-Off And Separate Listing Of Aac Optics On Shanghai Stock Exchange
Dec 16 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc :. * AAC TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF AAC OPTICS ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE. * DECIDED TO DELAY TIMETABLE FOR PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF AAC OPTICS. * SSE ACCEPTED APPLICATION INITIATED BY AAC OPTICS...
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
How does Bitcoin make money?
In the whitepaper of Satoshi Nakamoto, nothing has been written about the commercial aspects of the Bitcoin project. For now, validators or nodes earn fees or incentives for their computing work on Bitcoin’s blockchain. If Bitcoin is truly a currency and not a commercial business, there is no sense...
UPDATE 3-FTX bankruptcy lawyers say they 'do not trust' Bahamas government
(Adds comment from Bahamas prime minister) Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Wednesday opposed a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
What drove Appen’s (ASX:APX) shares over 2% higher today?
Appen Limited appointed Armughan Ahmad as the new CEO and president today (15 December 2022). Shares of Appen reacted positively to the news, up 2.509%. Mr Ahmad will take on his position on or before 30 January 2023. On 15 December 2022, Australia-based information technology company Appen Limited (ASX:APX) announced...
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
