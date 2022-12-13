Read full article on original website
20 Things To Do In Scranton PA
When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
Free movie day is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre after pandemic hiatus
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free holiday tradition is back Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the...
A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
Eat, Sip Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 12.16.2022
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell is tracking our winter storm as it moves away and has your weekend forecast. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell is tracking our winter storm as it moves away and has your weekend forecast. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire …. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company.
16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird
SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave.
Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave. Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts …. Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes for the season. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes for the season. Waking up to winter weather in...
Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
Pottsville Santander to close permanently
POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting …. BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says...
Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne County
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man in Luzerne County considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in Maryland and Indiana. Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne …. BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man...
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 now lifted
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lane restriction on Interstate 81 caused by a crash Friday morning, has now been lifted. According to PennDOT, a crash in Lackawanna County caused a lane restriction impacting travel in the area of I-81 northbound near mile marker 188. PennDOT says the crash scene has been cleared and both […]
Crews battle overnight fire in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battling an overnight blaze in Schuylkill County. It happened on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 Thursday night. Homes in this neighborhood are close together. Firefighters went door to door, getting people out. There's no word if anybody got hurt, how the fire...
1 dead, West Pittston Police Chief injured in crash
WYOMING — One person was killed and West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was injured when the police pickup truck Turner was drivin
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12.16.22 (11AM)
Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the winter storm departing the area. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12.16.22 (11AM) Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the winter storm departing the area. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire …. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company. A mixed bag of rain and...
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
