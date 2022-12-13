ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

20 Things To Do In Scranton PA

When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Eyewitness Weather Webcast 12.16.2022

Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell is tracking our winter storm as it moves away and has your weekend forecast. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell is tracking our winter storm as it moves away and has your weekend forecast. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire …. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird

SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
FOREST CITY, PA
pahomepage.com

Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave.

Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave. Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts …. Crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes for the season. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes for the season. Waking up to winter weather in...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
PITTSTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Pottsville Santander to close permanently

POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
POTTSVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting …. BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says...
BETHLEHEM, PA
pahomepage.com

Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man in Luzerne County considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in Maryland and Indiana. Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne …. BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 now lifted

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lane restriction on Interstate 81 caused by a crash Friday morning, has now been lifted. According to PennDOT, a crash in Lackawanna County caused a lane restriction impacting travel in the area of I-81 northbound near mile marker 188. PennDOT says the crash scene has been cleared and both […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle overnight fire in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battling an overnight blaze in Schuylkill County. It happened on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 Thursday night. Homes in this neighborhood are close together. Firefighters went door to door, getting people out. There's no word if anybody got hurt, how the fire...
POTTSVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12.16.22 (11AM)

Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the winter storm departing the area. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12.16.22 (11AM) Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the winter storm departing the area. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire …. Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company. A mixed bag of rain and...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

