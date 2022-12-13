Read full article on original website
IGN
High on Life Review
They say that tragedy + time = comedy, but in gaming the real tragedy is the amount of time we have to wait between quality comedy games. Thankfully, in the opening moments of High on Life, as my talking gun belittlingly whispered to me that I was doing a great job as I shot dancing aliens in the face, I got the feeling I’d struck gold. While it has bugs and performance hitches and occasionally frolics in unimpressive toilet humor, it largely succeeds at being the type of absurd space satire I’ve always wanted. Whether I was chatting with my shotgun about the merits of science and formulas, covering myself in alien poop to sneak into a secure facility, or inexplicably watching a full live-action movie from the ‘90s on nearby television, High on Life is a game that just knows how to have a good time, and there really aren’t enough of those.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
IGN
Avatar in 5 Minutes
James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here 13 years after the original Avatar broke world records in 2009. But in case you haven’t watched the film since then, get ready, because we’re going back to Pandora!
IGN
High on Light Secrets
This section of IGN's High on Life guide will go over all the secrets you can find throughout your adventures across the galaxy. Here you'll discover how to fight the secret boss, 5-Torg, as well as how to unlock the secret ending.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-12-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/12/22!. 00:00 - Fall Guys Holiday Season 2022 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022. 00:40 - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Batman Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022. 03:12 - Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The...
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
IGN
Melee Weapons Guide
This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Melee Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Melee weapons consist of blunt weapons like baseball bats and...
IGN
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
IGN
How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
IGN
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water - How the Villain Sets Up The Sequels | Avatar Canon Fodder
Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.
IGN
Oppenheimer First Look Images Out, as Christopher Nolan Somehow Manages to Recreate Nuclear Explosions without CGI
One of 2023's biggest movies will come from the ingenious mind of director Christopher Nolan, as he brings an all-star cast for Oppenheimer. The film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known around the world as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." The famed theoretical physicist is credited for his work on the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan project.
IGN
Pokemon Go Scatterbug: How to Catch and Evolve
Scatterbug and its evolutions, Spewpa and Vivillon, have made their debut in Pokemon Go! These little Bug-type Pokemon won't be encountered in the wild, however. Starting December 15, 2022 you can catch and evolve Scatterbug by pinning Postcards from all over the world!. Open Gifts from your Pokemon Go friends...
IGN
Walkthrough
IGN's Dragon Quest Treasures complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Dragon Quest Treasures from the title screen to the final credits, including every collectible location, boss strategy and more. An Adventure RPG with gashapon elements at its heart, Dragon Quest Treasures wastes no time...
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
IGN
Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Wiki Guide
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a generally faithful remaster of the original 2008 PSP game. This guide serves well both for the original and for the Crisis Core remaster that was released in December, 2022. There are some changes between the two, which you can find here: Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core.
IGN
Destiny 2 Dawning 2022
Get in the spirit of giving with Destiny 2's The Dawning 2022 event this winter. Collect tasty Materials from defeated enemies and use Eva Levante's Holiday Oven to whip up some cozy treats. Gift those holiday goodies to vendors across the system, and you must just receive a Gift in Return. If you want to earn some snazzy winter-themed weapons, it's time to get baking!
IGN
Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022
This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Netflix's Blockbuster (yes, Netflix got them twice) and Minx on HBO Max. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
How The Rick and Morty Finale Sets Up Season 7 | Rick and Morty Canon Fodder
The Rick and Morty holiday special marks the end of Rick and Morty Season 6 of the Adult Swim hit. Rick Sanchez has been a big journey for this season of Rick & Morty, as Dan Harmon and Justin Rowland promised, but it’s not what it seems. Morty Smith uncovers an upsetting truth, and Morty isn’t as happy with Rick anymore as a result. We also return to the multiverse of it all with season favorites like Space Beth back as a regular fixture.
