ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to severe storms expected in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 Meteorologist Eric Burris takes close look at timeline of storms. Our next big front works in late this morning through the early evening. This front is expected to bring widespread rain and storms, along with a severe weather threat. Most of Central Florida is in a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale today, meaning a “scattered” severe weather threat.
hwy.co

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
disneytips.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World

Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FDOT Combats Dune Erosion with 19,000 Sea Oats on State Road A1A

MARINELAND, Fla. – Over 40 staffers from across the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 2 supported beach renourishment efforts along State Road A1A in Marineland, planting over 19,000 sea oats to combat erosion. Sea oats provide valuable erosion control for beach dunes due to their extensive root system....
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Months after Florida was hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, a slowdown continues in getting travel trailers out to displaced Floridians whose homes were battered or destroyed. The efforts involve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed Kevin Guthrie, the state’s emergency management director “not to wait on FEMA […] The post DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

VIDEO: ‘It’s raining monkeys!’ - Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees at state park

A pack of more than 20 monkeys was spotted hopping from one tree to the next and then cannonballing into the river below them in Florida state park. A video of energetic monkeys leaping from nearby trees into the Silver River was recorded by a kayaker who said the whole thing was because of a “turf war” between two bands of monkeys that were fighting over prime riverside territory.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy