Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski celebrates opening of newly-renovated playgrounds
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski celebrated the completion of its new playground equipment December 16. The town used American Rescue Plan funding to renovate four playgrounds. Each playground has updated equipment with different features to encourage families to try out all the parks. “We’re excited for people to get out...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Technical Education Center receives grant funding to expand its welding program
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Technical Education Center is receiving a grant to expand its welding program and help educate more skilled laborers in the area. Students are learning the trade’s craft before they enter the workforce. Welding instructor Christian Zalewski explained it’s a skill that is needed in today’s world.
WDBJ7.com
Despite challenges, fundraising efforts continue in restoring buildings at Historic Greenfield
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, WDBJ7 did a spotlight about Historic Greenfield for Black History Month. 10 months later, we stopped by the recent Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council to see how fundraising efforts are going. “After preserving the high level of energy we have, the second one...
WDBJ7.com
SML Good Neighbors helps students reach potential
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several programs in the SML Good Neighbors organization that provide academic, enrichment and nutritional programs, free of cost, to students in rising 1st - 6th grades, and scholarships to high school seniors in Franklin and Bedford County, Virginia. Lisa Lietz, the Executive Director of...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, December 14, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Christmas is a popular time to give pets as gifts. What is the best way to...
Comments / 0