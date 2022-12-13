ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDBJ7.com

Pulaski celebrates opening of newly-renovated playgrounds

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski celebrated the completion of its new playground equipment December 16. The town used American Rescue Plan funding to renovate four playgrounds. Each playground has updated equipment with different features to encourage families to try out all the parks. “We’re excited for people to get out...
PULASKI, VA
SML Good Neighbors helps students reach potential

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several programs in the SML Good Neighbors organization that provide academic, enrichment and nutritional programs, free of cost, to students in rising 1st - 6th grades, and scholarships to high school seniors in Franklin and Bedford County, Virginia. Lisa Lietz, the Executive Director of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
7@four: Pet Talk, December 14, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Christmas is a popular time to give pets as gifts. What is the best way to...
ROANOKE, VA

