ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
710 WOR

Merck, Moderna Report Progress In Vaccine For Deadly Form Of Cancer

By Jason Hall
710 WOR
710 WOR
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y5hP_0jhS3f6200
Photo: Getty Images

Moderna announced it's seen progress in the development of a vaccine to treat a deadly form of skin cancer in a news release shared Tuesday (December 13) morning.

The Cambridge based company announced that its possible melanoma vaccine combined with pharmaceutical giant Merck 's immunotherapy Keytruda resulted in significant improvement in survival for patients who had the cancer surgically removed.

The company reports that the combination "reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44%" in comparison to Keytruda being used alone.

"Today's results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma," said Stéphane Bancel , Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "We will begin additional studies in melanoma and other forms of cancer with the goal of bringing truly individualized cancer treatments to patients. We look forward to publishing the full data set and sharing the results at an upcoming oncology medical conference, as well as with health authorities."

"These positive findings represent an important milestone in our collaboration with Moderna," said Dr. Dean Y. Li , president, Merck Research Laboratories. "Over the last six years, our teams have worked closely together combining our respective expertise in mRNA and immuno-oncology with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing this program into the next phase of development."

The two pharmaceutical companies plan to discuss their recent results with regulatory authorities before beginning their Phase 3 study on melanoma patients next year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths

Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Bakersfield Channel

Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications

(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
POLITICO

The deadly cost of long Covid

LONG COVID’S TOLL — More than 3,500 Americans have died due, at least in part, to long Covid, according to new data from the CDC released early this morning, Krista reports. The new analysis, published by the CDC’s Center for National Health Statistics, found that 3,544 death certificates...
FLORIDA STATE
Freethink

Cheap liver drug can prevent COVID-19

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that a cheap, readily available drug used to treat liver disease can also prevent COVID-19 infections. “We are optimistic that this drug could become an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19,” said lead researcher Fotios Sampaziotis. The discovery: Many of...
TheDailyBeast

Loss of Smell, Taste From COVID May Signal a More Intense Immune Response

Losing one’s sense of smell and taste is perhaps one of the more bizarre symptoms of COVID-19. If it’s happened to you, you undoubtedly remember it: Waking up one morning, and suddenly discovering that your cup of coffee no longer tastes as bitter as it did before. If you were feeling up to it, you may have experimented during your isolation by dousing meals in hot sauce just to feel a faint tingle, or biting into a lemon or lime for a subtle acidity. Soon, however, the novelty would wear off, and you’d just hope your sense of smell would come back eventually.
reviewofoptometry.com

DR Lasting More than Five Years Associated With Dementia, Alzheimer’s

Damage to the blood-retinal barrier is present in both diabetic retinopathy and several forms of dementia, likely leading to the association found in this study. Photo: University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating whether associations between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)...
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals That COVID Virus Alters RNA in Infected Cells

A new study describes how the functioning of RNA changes in cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. The findings provide clues as to how different variants can escape the immune system, and serve as a basis for the development of novel treatments. For the first time, scientists have shown...
MedicalXpress

Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID

When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
brytfmonline.com

5 signs of skin cancer

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), skin cancer accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of this disease in Brazil. Each year, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) records about 185,000 new cases of this type of cancer alone. Dr. Adriana Villarinho, a dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society...
Medical News Today

Hashimoto encephalopathy: What to know

Hashimoto encephalopathy is a rare condition that affects the brain. The disease’s symptoms, severity, and progression may vary between affected people. Some experts believe it has links to another condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The condition can lead to various symptoms, including stroke-like episodes, seizures, confusion, and tremors. It...
WebMD

Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels

Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
drugstorenews.com

Heart supplements offer hope with solid studies to back up promises

From CoQ10 to omega-3s, supplements for the heart are supported by compelling research. The supplement shelves in your store offer customers more than vitamins and minerals: They also offer hope — for better health, more energy and a longer life, just to start. And one category of supplements also offers solid research to back up those promises: products for heart health.
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a condition that causes deterioration of the vertebrae, discs, and ligaments in the neck or cervical spine. Several strategies can help a person manage the pain and prevent symptoms from worsening. Cervical spondylosis is also known as arthritis of the neck, cervical arthritis, or degenerative osteoarthritis. The...
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy