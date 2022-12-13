ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Merck, Moderna Report Progress In Vaccine For Deadly Form Of Cancer

By Jason Hall
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y5hP_0jhS3UKv00
Photo: Getty Images

Moderna announced it's seen progress in the development of a vaccine to treat a deadly form of skin cancer in a news release shared Tuesday (December 13) morning.

The Cambridge based company announced that its possible melanoma vaccine combined with pharmaceutical giant Merck 's immunotherapy Keytruda resulted in significant improvement in survival for patients who had the cancer surgically removed.

The company reports that the combination "reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44%" in comparison to Keytruda being used alone.

"Today's results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma," said Stéphane Bancel , Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "We will begin additional studies in melanoma and other forms of cancer with the goal of bringing truly individualized cancer treatments to patients. We look forward to publishing the full data set and sharing the results at an upcoming oncology medical conference, as well as with health authorities."

"These positive findings represent an important milestone in our collaboration with Moderna," said Dr. Dean Y. Li , president, Merck Research Laboratories. "Over the last six years, our teams have worked closely together combining our respective expertise in mRNA and immuno-oncology with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing this program into the next phase of development."

The two pharmaceutical companies plan to discuss their recent results with regulatory authorities before beginning their Phase 3 study on melanoma patients next year.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
TODAY.com

How a primary care physician stays healthy as winter viruses spread

With a tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19 sickening kids and adults across the U.S., primary care doctors are on the front lines of viral illnesses causing all the misery. Dr. Gary LeRoy, a family physician in Dayton, Ohio, and past president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, actually calls it a “quadremic” because he adds the common cold into the mix of ailments circulating right now.
DAYTON, OH
Freethink

A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours

Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
Science Focus

Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery

Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
MedicalXpress

Low-fat diet could be key to stopping cancer growth

New research has found food could play a major role in stopping the growth of some cancers. It was previously thought diet had no impact on tumors, but a team of SAHMRI and University of Adelaide researchers, led by Dr. Daniel Thomas, has turned that theory on its head. The...
Medical News Today

Hashimoto encephalopathy: What to know

Hashimoto encephalopathy is a rare condition that affects the brain. The disease’s symptoms, severity, and progression may vary between affected people. Some experts believe it has links to another condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The condition can lead to various symptoms, including stroke-like episodes, seizures, confusion, and tremors. It...
spectrumnews.org

The link between maternal infection and autism, explained

Pregnant people who develop a severe infection show a slight increase in their chances of having an autistic child, according to multiple studies from the past two decades. Still, many people become ill during pregnancy, and most do not go on to have a child with autism. It’s not yet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Some hospitals seeing huge influx of patients amid ‘tripledemic’

(NewsNation) — A surge of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu is sweeping the nation — and straining hospitals and doctors’ offices. Health officials have deemed this a “tripledemic,” with many places considered to have “high” COVID-19 levels by the CDC, as well as much increased flu activity compared to past seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Undiagnosed cancer could be the next health crisis — and we aren’t ready

The National Cancer Institute and several other health care organizations last month released their 2022 Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer, which found that, prior to the pandemic, cancer death rates had declined but the rate of cancer incidence remained stable.  While those numbers reflect tremendous efforts made in cancer treatment,…
The Hill

Health Care — Long COVID linked to thousands of US deaths

One Minnesota woman was able to capture the rare phenomenon of thundersnow on camera. Who knew that was a thing? Today in health, the CDC released new research findings linking thousands of deaths to long COVID, highlighting the potential severity of the post-COVID condition that is still not well understood.  Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Strep A antibiotics supply alert issued

A supply alert notice for the antibiotics used to treat the strep A bacterial infection has been issued by the Scottish government. The notice warns pharmacists there has been a surge in demand for the antibiotics and they "may be temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies". There...
The Associated Press

COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online

CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the “plandemic,” there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy