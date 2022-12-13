ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

fox4news.com

Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of two federal fugitives with possible ties to North Texas. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped the Cass County Missouri Jail while they were awaiting sentencing on Dec. 5. The...
DALLAS, TX
8newsnow.com

Texas officer convicted in killing of Atatiana Jefferson

A former Texas police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun. Jurors also considered a murder charge against Aaron Dean but...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
keranews.org

Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas contractor who hired man charged in her death

The father of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old girl found dead in Wise County earlier this month — has sued his daughter's alleged killer and his employers. The suspect, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, was a contract delivery driver for FedEx. Police said Horner admitted to hitting Athena with his van while delivering what was later revealed by family to be her Christmas gift.
WISE COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation

Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
DENTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction

A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student

28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX

