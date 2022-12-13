Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO