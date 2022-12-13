Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
fox4news.com
Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of two federal fugitives with possible ties to North Texas. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped the Cass County Missouri Jail while they were awaiting sentencing on Dec. 5. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
keranews.org
Fort Worth mayor, council member face contempt of court hearing for public comments on Dean verdict
The judge overseeing the Aaron Dean trial ordered Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and District 8 Councilman Chris Nettles to appear in court Jan. 4 to argue why they should not be found in contempt of court for defying a gag order. Nettles and Parker both released statements to the...
8newsnow.com
Texas officer convicted in killing of Atatiana Jefferson
A former Texas police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun. Jurors also considered a murder charge against Aaron Dean but...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
keranews.org
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas contractor who hired man charged in her death
The father of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old girl found dead in Wise County earlier this month — has sued his daughter's alleged killer and his employers. The suspect, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, was a contract delivery driver for FedEx. Police said Horner admitted to hitting Athena with his van while delivering what was later revealed by family to be her Christmas gift.
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
keranews.org
Jury finds former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been convicted of manslaughter, a lesser crime than his original charge of murder. Dean was indicted for murder after he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. Dean shot and killed 28-year-old Jefferson in the early hours of Oct. 12,...
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
KWTX
Army veteran, accused of going AWOL, released from jail 2 weeks after arrest
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Dec. 14, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams arrived back home after she was released from custody following 14 days in jail. The attorney for Williams told CBS 11 that a deal was worked out with an Army court to release her until a hearing early next month.
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student
28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Tanner Horner, delivery company that hired him
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Tanner Horner, delivery company that hired him. The father of Athena Strand, the Wise County girl who authorities say was killed by a contracted Fedex driver earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit against Tanner Horner, the man accused of killing her, along with FedEx and the contractor that hired Horner.
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
