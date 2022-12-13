ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

106.3 The Buzz

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FMX 94.5

What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?

When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy

Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random. Officials are worried because last...
KSAT 12

Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
