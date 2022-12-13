Read full article on original website
Related
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
Why Did State of Texas Jobs See Such Massive Turnover in 2022?
In 2022, nearly 25% of employees left their State of Texas jobs. One department saw an eye-popping turnover rate of over 45%, which I will discuss later. On average, most companies see a turnover rate of 18% a year, so what is causing this mass exodus from state jobs?. A...
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
KWTX
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton...
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students
In Texas, a group of Black students say they have been suffering from constant racist harassment, leading their parents to file a civil rights complaint against school districts in Lubbock and Slaton. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton shares more about the students’ experiences.Dec. 16, 2022.
KSAT 12
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?
When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Republicans File Stricter Voting Laws, Proposals Alarm Democrats and Voting Rights Activists
On Friday, GOP lawmakers had already submitted 20 bills in the Texas House and Senate in relation to Texas new voting laws. Republicans are setting the stage for swift action on many new changes, including a proposal to establish an election police force akin to the one Florida implemented before the 2022 midterm elections.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott calls on attorney general to investigate NGOs assisting “illegal immigrants”
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is asking the state's attorney general to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso. Gov. Abbott says recent reports indicate NGOs may be unlawfully orchestrating border crossings on both sides of the border, including sectors...
CPS refusing to answer questions after report details failures leading to death of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler
HOUSTON — Questions are mounting about how a 7-year-old boy died and how the warning signs of abuse were missed as the agency tasked with protecting him isn't giving any answers. Troy Khoeler, 7, was found dead in his adoptive parents' washing machine back in July. The adoptive parents,...
KWTX
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-government organizations assisting in border crossings
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for what called “Texas’ vigilant...
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
KRGV
Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy
Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random. Officials are worried because last...
Behind the scenes of “After the Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”
Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine reporters Melody Mercado, Jesus J. Montero, Madison Savedra and Diane Bou Khalil waiting for buses with migrants arriving from Texas outside Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. Last week we published our series, After the Buses, a three-month-long project where Borderless Magazine...
KSAT 12
Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1