Union-Endicott Launches New Girls Wrestling Program
Union-Endicott high school welcomed its first ever girls wrestling team for the winter season, with practices beginning in mid-November. The team, headed by coach Cheyenne Sisenstein, who is a former Maine-Endwell Spartan, wanted to give girls the chance to not have to wrestle boys, like when she was in high school.
Athlete of the Week: Maine-Endwell's Kaety L'Amoreaux
Kaety L' has played Varsity basketball at Maine-Endwell since 8th grade, collecting just about every scoring and shooting record in the book along the way. "I just really love the competitiveness, and its just I've always fell in love with it since a young age, and it was always just different to me." said the Senior Guard.
Power Outages Reported
As the winter storm continues to impact the Southern Tier, several people are without power. As of 3:35 p.m. Friday, December 16th, counties in our coverage area are reporting the following numbers:. In Broome County, 101 customers are in the dark. Chenango County is reporting 400 outages. Delaware County has...
FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand Winners Announced
The winners of this year's FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand, sponsored by Binghamton Agway, The Raymond Corporation, Scoville-Meno, and Our Country Hearts, have been announced. "On December 6th, 2022, April sadly lost her long courageous battle with cancer. She wasn't able with her treatments and being sick to start anything for Christmas. No Christmas tree has been put up yet. No gifts purchased for her 5 children... Makenzie 17, Hunter 15, Allie 13, Brennan 7, and Lucas 5. Losing their mom at such a young age is heartbreaking enough, we just want to show them their are people who care. Although it would be the best if their mom was here, were trying to help put smiles on their faces in this otherwise difficult and sad time in their young lives."
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
Local Hardware Store Prepares for Snow
As we prepare for our first substantial snowfall of the season, many are making a stop at their local hardware store for the essentials. At Kovarik True Value Hardware, General Manager Jason Kovarik says there's excitement in the air, but people are also preparing for the cleanup. “The biggest thing...
Crews Battle House Fire in Owego
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Owego. Multiple crews, including Campville Fire Department, are on Carmichael Road. It took crews about 45 minutes to put out the flames. Flames were shooting through the roof and firefighters were attacking the blaze from all sides of the house.
Firefighters Battle Johnson City House Fire
Johnson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on North Arch Street. The fire at 74 North Arch Street was reported at about 5:50 p.m. A Fox 40 News crew at the scene spoke with Johnson City Fire Chief Keith McCaffery who says at the scene the two-story house fire was knocked down at 6:48 p.m.
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Weapons Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says an Endicott man has pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge. The DA says Roger L. Edwards pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. This is in relation to a traffic stop in August when Edwards was discovered...
Two Re-Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation Terms
The Broome County District Attorney's Office says two people have been re-sentenced to prison for violating the terms of their probation. Tashia M. Corey of Endicott pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree and was sentenced to five years of probation in December 2021.
