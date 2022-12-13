ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Manchin will get vote on permitting bill meant to speed projects, Schumer says

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8RQj_0jhS1Sdt00

S enate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote on including Joe Manchin’s amended permitting reform bill in the must-pass defense spending bill, seeking to honor the agreement made to secure the West Virginia senator's support for climate spending legislation.

Schumer said Tuesday that the chamber would vote on Manchin’s amended , renamed permitting reform legislation, which seeks to speed up the commission of energy infrastructure projects after Manchin's earlier bill failed .

EU REACHES DEAL TO IMPOSE CARBON TARIFF

Manchin asked colleagues to support it as an amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — annual, must-pass legislation.

“Yes, we’re going to vote on that amendment,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday after a meeting with Senate leadership colleagues.

“As you know, Republicans blocked it in the House, even though permitting reform is something that they've always supported in the past,” he added. “So I hope they'll help us [and] support it.”

Schumer agreed to support permitting reform in August in exchange for Manchin's "yes" vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $369 billion in climate and clean energy spending.

Manchin’s amended bill , dubbed the Building American Energy Security Act of 2022, includes multiple changes from the original version released in September.

The amended bill sets stricter deadlines for the completion of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews and gives states one year to act before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can intervene on interstate transmission projects that are deemed to be of “national interest” by the secretary of energy.

Still, it maintains provisions that would direct relevant federal agencies to “take all necessary actions” to issue new permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the stalled natural gas pipeline project that crosses Manchin’s home state of West Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The difference between the two bills is substantial. And though its path forward remains unclear, Democratic leaders have scrambled in recent days to make good on the commitment to Manchin.

“Our energy infrastructure is under attack and America’s energy security has never been more threatened,” Manchin said in a statement last week. “Failing to pass bipartisan energy permitting reform that both Republicans and Democrats have called for will have long-term consequences for our energy independence."

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy