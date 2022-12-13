ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
SB Nation

Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher return to Chelsea training as well

The 2022 World Cup is over, and despite all the reservations about it and controversies surrounding it, in terms of just the football, we had a fair bit of fun. International football is never the highest quality, but the tournament was certainly not short of entertainment and drama, culminating in one of the greatest, if not the greatest World Cup finals ever seen.
SB Nation

World Cup Third Place Match Recap: Croatia 2-1 Morocco | Modric goes out with a win

Kickoff Time: 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. On the one hand, Croatia were looking to cap a two World Cup run in which they finished second and now third, respectively, while Morocco were already guaranteed the best finish ever for an African nation at a World Cup. They wanted to place third and solidify the incredible run that they have been on at this tournament. Will Luka Modric get a win in his final World Cup match, or is it the Atlas Lions who will end the competition on an even greater high?
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Julian Wins!! Sergio Celebrates, Transfer Talk, and More...

The World Cup is over and Julian Alvarez and Argentina are champions. Manchester City await the return of their young star as they prep to host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez...
Popculture

Soccer Pro Pregnant Just Months After Retiring

A former soccer star is about to become a new mother. Ellen White went to social media this week to announce she is expecting a baby in April. The post shows White and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption "Mum and Dad. April 2023." This news comes after White announced her retirement from soccer in August.
SB Nation

World Cup: Julian Alvarez Wins Third Star with Argentina

Manchester City was not just represented by many players at the World Cup, the club had a winner at the end of the tournament. The last Cityzen standing in the global showpiece, Julian Alvarez, ended up lifting the trophy with Argentina. Although the City forward could not add to his...
SB Nation

Argentina’s Emi Martínez came through when his team needed him most

Lionel Messi has his World Cup. The living legend finally was able to hold that trophy aloft, after Argentina outlasted France in perhaps the best men’s World Cup Final in history. Messi himself scored twice, first on a penalty in the 28th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead, and then in extra time to put Argentina on the cusp of the World Cup. But Messi and Argentina would need to win in penalty kicks, thanks to an absolutely clinical effort from Kylian Mbappé on the other side of the pitch.
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
SB Nation

World Cup Final Recap: Argentina 3 (4)-(2) 3 France | A game for the ages

Kickoff Time: 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Match Officials: Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL), Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (POL), Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL). This was always going to be a titanic affair between two of the best sides in the tournament, with...

