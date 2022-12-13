Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
comomag.com
Celebrating a century-and-a-half of Columbia Public Schools
CPS celebrates 150 years of educating Columbia students. The Columbia Public School district has grown and changed in the 150 years it has served the growing community. There have been numerous contributors to the school’s success. “We’ve had amazing people help guide and lead the district over its 150-year...
comomag.com
Briefly in the News: December 2022
UScellular hosts ‘Ask an Engineer’ event at Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia. To help drive interest and develop understanding of engineering careers, UScellular representatives visited Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia to discuss the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in wireless technology. Local UScellular...
comomag.com
MU continues rebound from 2015 protests
Diversity and inclusion efforts take center stage at the University of Missouri. In 2015, a student’s hunger strike, football players’ refusal to practice or play, and other displays of protest catapulted the University of Missouri into the national spotlight. The resignation of the University System president and campus chancellor followed, along with falling enrollment, a decline in state funding, and layoffs.
themissouritimes.com
Ellinger wins National Republican Lawyer of the year
Jefferson City lawyer Marc Ellinger was named Republican Lawyer of the year by the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). He was given the award at a ceremony last week in Washington D.C. The RNLA is a national organization made up of Republican Lawyers from across the nation and participates in...
Food bank prepares for One for One Holiday Food and Fund Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) It’s December, which means volunteers at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri are busy preparing for the annual One for One Holiday Food and Fund Drive. It’s a collection event the organization says is crucial to supporting those in need, across nearly one third of the state. “We’re really lucky The post Food bank prepares for One for One Holiday Food and Fund Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection
COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Public Works evacuated Downtown Columbia's Guitar Building on Thursday after bricks fell from it Wednesday. An ABC 17 News records request from the City of Columbia revealed the building failed a Wednesday inspection. There were seven inspection points on its checklist that the building owned by Kimberly Hughes The post Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Throwing Candy At Parades? Not Allowed In Lake Ozark, But The City Is Ready To Bring It Back
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry says he’s salty over the city’s candy ordinance, and on Tuesday night, the city Board of Aldermen took action to change it. A city ordinance passed in early 2020 currently prohibits the throwing of candy from vehicles during...
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
KOMU
Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids
COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
Columbia Fire Department: ‘Nothing structurally wrong’ with Downtown building after bricks fell
Crews have closed Walnut Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets in Downtown Columbia while responding to a call of a building collapse at 2:44 p.m. A Columbia Fire Department official told ABC17 News that bricks fell onto the roof and that nothing is structurally wrong with the building. No bricks fell into the street. The The post Columbia Fire Department: ‘Nothing structurally wrong’ with Downtown building after bricks fell appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
governing.com
‘Plastic Roads’ Are Paved With Good Intention
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen is found
Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
Belair Elementary student brings unloaded BB gun on bus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City School District sent an email out to parents that a Belair Elementary student brought an unloaded BB gun onto a bus Wednesday morning. "This morning we received a report that a student saw another student with a weapon on Bus 116," the email says. "The Jefferson City Police The post Belair Elementary student brings unloaded BB gun on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
