Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Barton, Rice counties working together to solve 9-1-1 tower issue
Government working together. That's what 9-1-1 directors in Barton County and Rice County are doing to improve services on the eastern side of Barton County and the western side of Rice County. Barton County Communications Director Dena Popp received approval from the commission during Wednesday's meeting to move forward on the joint project.
KS Wetlands Education Center to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
Schroeder is the big winner in Eagle Radio's $10,000 giveaway
With help from their presenters, Eagle Radio in Great Bend was able to make someone's holiday season brighter. Jennifer Schroeder was chosen as the winner of the Shop at Home for the Holidays $10,000 Shopping Spree. With 78 finalists, Schroeder's ping pong ball was the last remaining ball Friday for...
🎧City Edition: Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer that aired Dec. 14, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County Landfill increasing tire disposal fees
Very few items and services have gotten cheaper in recent years. The Barton County Landfill contracts with Beloit's Champlin Tire Recycling to dispose of and recycle tires. As Champlin is set to raise its rates, Barton County's Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby asked the commission for an increase in local disposal rates during Wednesday's meeting.
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
3rd generation Kan. rancher gives up ag; financial effects of fire may last years
Tony Chrisler and his wife, Melissa, lost everything in the Four County Fire — their house, their barn, about 90 head of cattle, vehicles. "I walked away with the shirt on my back," Tony Chrisler said. A third-generation farmer, 52-year-old Chrisler gave up ranching, took a job working for...
Barton Community College closing for holiday break
Barton Community College offices will close for holiday break Monday, Dec. 19. All offices will reopen Monday, Jan. 2.
Great Bend teacher turning crosswalk duty into Christmas fun
She's a reindeer, an elf, and a crossing guard. Actually, Abby Jonas is an educator at Jefferson Elementary School in Great Bend. Jonas and two other teachers in the building have filled in as crossing guards for the past several years. Jonas said it's a role the educators have actually embraced.
Power outage Friday knocks Country 102.9 off air
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A power outage near Hutchinson has put more than 900 residents without electricity Friday morning, and knocked Country 102.9 off the air for about 45 minutes. Power went out around 9:15 a.m. Friday and was restored at 10 a.m.
🎙 Post Podcast: Stay safe while holiday shopping with these tips from the Hays Police Department
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Police Department Lt. Tim Greenwood shares ways to stay safe while shopping for gifts this holiday season.
Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Hoisington requesting ideas to replace carnival at Labor Day Celebration
Going into this past September’s Labor Day Celebration in Hoisington, Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga knew this could be the final year having a carnival option during the evenings. Liberal’s Weee Entertainment based attendance at this year’s celebration on whether they would return in the future. Baldyga said...
3rd annual Barton County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce welcome Barton County's third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge this spring. This competition was created to challenge our youth, encourage our business community to partner with and mentor our younger generations, and foster an entrepreneurial spirit. NetWork Kansas holds regional and state Youth Entrepreneurship Challenges as part of its mission in developing entrepreneurship ecosystems throughout Kansas. The partnership with NetWork Kansas allows YEC contestants to use VentureDash, the contestant portal. Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber partner on this competition as both organizations are tasked with strengthening the area’s workforce, and that means nurturing the next generation’s entrepreneurs.
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
Great Bend Rotary offering half-court shot fundraiser
Tuesday's basketball games between Great Bend High School and Larned High School was Rotary Club of Great Bend's first Half Court Jackpot Shot fundraiser of the season. Matthew Johnson was the winning ticket holder and he heaved a half-court shot that almost went in. He was shooting for a chance to win $200.
GB Reads: Adventure and mystery await USD 428 students in 2023
When school resumes in January, Great Bend elementary students will meet two adventurous characters, Zoey and Sassafras, as they dive into the 2023 Great Bend Reading Initiative and a book filled with magical animals, science, and mystery. The Great Bend Reading Initiative, GB Reads for short, first launched in 2015...
Campaign raises over $288,000 for area non-profits
Golden Belt Community Foundation just completed its ninth Giving Tuesday campaign, wrapping up and announcing the results during a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Thursday morning. Giving Tuesday started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it has grown into the biggest giving movement in the world....
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0