Great Bend, KS

adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Landfill increasing tire disposal fees

Very few items and services have gotten cheaper in recent years. The Barton County Landfill contracts with Beloit's Champlin Tire Recycling to dispose of and recycle tires. As Champlin is set to raise its rates, Barton County's Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby asked the commission for an increase in local disposal rates during Wednesday's meeting.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

3rd annual Barton County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce welcome Barton County's third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge this spring. This competition was created to challenge our youth, encourage our business community to partner with and mentor our younger generations, and foster an entrepreneurial spirit. NetWork Kansas holds regional and state Youth Entrepreneurship Challenges as part of its mission in developing entrepreneurship ecosystems throughout Kansas. The partnership with NetWork Kansas allows YEC contestants to use VentureDash, the contestant portal. Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber partner on this competition as both organizations are tasked with strengthening the area’s workforce, and that means nurturing the next generation’s entrepreneurs.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rotary offering half-court shot fundraiser

Tuesday's basketball games between Great Bend High School and Larned High School was Rotary Club of Great Bend's first Half Court Jackpot Shot fundraiser of the season. Matthew Johnson was the winning ticket holder and he heaved a half-court shot that almost went in. He was shooting for a chance to win $200.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Campaign raises over $288,000 for area non-profits

Golden Belt Community Foundation just completed its ninth Giving Tuesday campaign, wrapping up and announcing the results during a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Thursday morning. Giving Tuesday started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it has grown into the biggest giving movement in the world....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
