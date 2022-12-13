Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce welcome Barton County's third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge this spring. This competition was created to challenge our youth, encourage our business community to partner with and mentor our younger generations, and foster an entrepreneurial spirit. NetWork Kansas holds regional and state Youth Entrepreneurship Challenges as part of its mission in developing entrepreneurship ecosystems throughout Kansas. The partnership with NetWork Kansas allows YEC contestants to use VentureDash, the contestant portal. Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber partner on this competition as both organizations are tasked with strengthening the area’s workforce, and that means nurturing the next generation’s entrepreneurs.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO