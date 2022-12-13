ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Eyewitness News

Special meeting in Hartford set to tackle housing crisis

HARTOFRD, CT (WFSB) - A special meeting between tenants, advocacy groups, and city officials to address some housing concerns will be held in Hartford on Monday night. One of the issues advocates said they are trying to prevent with the meeting is reducing the number of evictions, especially during the holidays.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
NORWICH, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Mount Southington opens for 22-23 season

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Ski season is officially upon us in Connecticut. Mount Southington is open for the season!. “Skiing and riding is such a great winter activity to do. It’s one of the few things you can do in the winter so when the weather is cold, don’t think you have to stay home. There’s always the option to come out and enjoy a winter sport,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager, Mount Southington.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
Matt Lillywhite

Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
GLASTONBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire burns through apartment in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Vernon on Monday morning. The fire broke out at the Countrywood at Vernon Apartments on Talcottville Road around 8 a.m. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw a number of crews on the scene. The apartment building...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Vernon

Vernon fire officials...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol

Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
BRISTOL, CT

