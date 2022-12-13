Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Special meeting in Hartford set to tackle housing crisis
HARTOFRD, CT (WFSB) - A special meeting between tenants, advocacy groups, and city officials to address some housing concerns will be held in Hartford on Monday night. One of the issues advocates said they are trying to prevent with the meeting is reducing the number of evictions, especially during the holidays.
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
Eyewitness News
Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters
NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
Eyewitness News
Mount Southington opens for 22-23 season
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Ski season is officially upon us in Connecticut. Mount Southington is open for the season!. “Skiing and riding is such a great winter activity to do. It’s one of the few things you can do in the winter so when the weather is cold, don’t think you have to stay home. There’s always the option to come out and enjoy a winter sport,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager, Mount Southington.
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
Eyewitness News
Community steps up after “Grinch” steals donations in East Hartford
I-91 closed near exit 9 in North Haven due to fatal rollover crash. I-91 south is closed between Exits 8 and 9 in North Haven due to a fatal crash, according to CT Department of Transportation and CT state police. West Hartford celebrates with one of the largest Hanukkah events...
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns
Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Eyewitness News
1 adult, 2 children rescued after getting lost and disoriented in woods
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester fire department as well as Manchester police department rescued three people after they got lost in the woods on Case Mountain. The fire department said they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. from an adult and two children who were disoriented in the woods.
Eyewitness News
10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
Eyewitness News
Fire burns through apartment in Vernon
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Vernon on Monday morning. The fire broke out at the Countrywood at Vernon Apartments on Talcottville Road around 8 a.m. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw a number of crews on the scene. The apartment building...
Eyewitness News
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Vernon
Meteorologist Scot Haney said he's keeping an eye on a storm for Thursday into Friday. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole and Scot show the news and weather for Monday December 19. NEWS CONFERENCE: Vernon apartment fire confined to one unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Vernon fire officials...
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
Comments / 0