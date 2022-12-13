Read full article on original website
Related
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Jeff Malone, a 2-time All-Star, Admits Dominque Wilkins Dictated Where He Began His Path to the NBA
Two-time All-Star Jeff Malone was one heck of a scorer during his 13 seasons in the NBA. The post Jeff Malone, a 2-time All-Star, Admits Dominque Wilkins Dictated Where He Began His Path to the NBA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Who is Alabama going after ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, Steve Wiltfong discusses Alabama's Crystal Ball picks, DL James Smith, EDGE Qua Russaw, and CB Damari Brown ahead of National Signing Day.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
FanSided
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch
UCLA on Wednesday received approval to join the Big Ten in 2024 as they had hoped. But there is one interesting catch. UCLA announced over the summer that they would be joining rival USC in moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The decision meant the Los Angeles-based schools would be leaving behind nearly... The post UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
5-Star Offensive Lineman, No. 20 Overall Prospect, Announces His Commitment
The first season for head coach Mario Cristobal at Miami did not go as planned on the field. But that hasn't stopped Cristobal from cleaning up on the recruiting trail. Miami landed a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola on Thursday. Okunlola, ranked as the No. 20 ...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Chris Paul to become an HBCU graduate on Friday
Future hall of fame guard Chris Paul has been a supporter of HBCUs for a long time. Friday he will become a graduate of one. The post Chris Paul to become an HBCU graduate on Friday appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards Headed For Bold Trade?
A few teams in the NBA need a shakeup as we’ve surpassed the quarter point of the 2022-23 season. While some franchises have far exceeded expectations, just as many fall woefully short of theirs. One team that isn’t playing near the level many think they are capable of is...
Signing Day 2022: Top uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning
College football's recruiting calendar is in the final stages for 2023 with the transfer portal and the Early Signing Period keeping coaching staffs and prospective student-athletes busy. There are five five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted, and some of those players are nearing decisions.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Dec. 14)
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday and several Huskers have already announced their plans to enter the portal and continue their careers elsewhere. With a new coaching staff under head coach Matt Rhule, it’s likely the Huskers will see a number of players enter the portal over the next month. Portal changes have granted a Dec. 5 - Jan. 19 window for FBS athletes. Eligible players to enter before the window include FCS players, grad transfers and those whose head coaches were fired.
Comments / 0