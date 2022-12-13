ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
FanSided

Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted

History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Gazette

Bengals capitalize; Tejay Antone chimes in

Cincinnati pulled out a huge victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday to end the five-game winning streak the Browns had on Burrow and this young offense with the final score being 23-10. Cincinnati was missing many key players including Boyd, Higgins and Hurst. Despite lacking their usual receivers, Cincinnati had a magnificent game plan, and the defense was a terror for Watson and the Browns for all four quarters.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Miami Dolphins likely to remain in the top 7 even if they lose tonight

The Miami Dolphins biggest game of the season will be played tonight in wintery Buffalo against the Bills. Miami’s only hope of an AFC title, demands a win. Beating the Bills will not be easy in Orchard Park regardless of the weather. The Bills have owned the Dolphins in upper NY. If the Dolphins get out of the region with a victory, they will still need another team to knock off the Bills in the last three games while winning all of their games but a loss could knock the Dolphins into a four-way tie for two remaining spots.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Matt Patricia compares Mac Jones to Patriots greats

Despite the criticism over the last several weeks regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration during games, Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia shared he’s far from condemning the quarterback for expressing his emotions. The Patriots’ season has been unique. The long list of changes they’ve dealt with continues adding...
FanSided

FanSided

