New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Why the Browns could not get Nick Chubb going against the Bengals: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the first meeting against the Bengals, the Browns controlled the line of scrimmage and cruised to a dominant 32-13 victory. Nick Chubb finished with 101 yards on 23 carries and the Browns finished with 172 total yards on the ground. Sunday was a different story,...
Browns add veteran linebacker to roster amidst injuries
The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.
Times Gazette
Bengals capitalize; Tejay Antone chimes in
Cincinnati pulled out a huge victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday to end the five-game winning streak the Browns had on Burrow and this young offense with the final score being 23-10. Cincinnati was missing many key players including Boyd, Higgins and Hurst. Despite lacking their usual receivers, Cincinnati had a magnificent game plan, and the defense was a terror for Watson and the Browns for all four quarters.
Miami Dolphins likely to remain in the top 7 even if they lose tonight
The Miami Dolphins biggest game of the season will be played tonight in wintery Buffalo against the Bills. Miami’s only hope of an AFC title, demands a win. Beating the Bills will not be easy in Orchard Park regardless of the weather. The Bills have owned the Dolphins in upper NY. If the Dolphins get out of the region with a victory, they will still need another team to knock off the Bills in the last three games while winning all of their games but a loss could knock the Dolphins into a four-way tie for two remaining spots.
Special Eagles Offer: Bet $5, Win $150 if WE BEAT the Bears
Everything is coming up Philly. The Eagles are the NFL’s best team, Jalen Hurts is the betting favorite to win MVP, and DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic Eagles promo: Bet $5, Win $150 if we beat the Bears! We’re a -400 favorite, so this is an amazing value.
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
Matt Patricia compares Mac Jones to Patriots greats
Despite the criticism over the last several weeks regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration during games, Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia shared he’s far from condemning the quarterback for expressing his emotions. The Patriots’ season has been unique. The long list of changes they’ve dealt with continues adding...
WCPO
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer died from alcohol use, medical examiner says
CINCINNATI — The unexpected death of Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer was a result of chronic alcohol use, the county medical examiner announced Friday. Zimmer was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights on Oct. 31 while working remotely for the Bengals. He was 38. The Hennepin...
Weather or not, Deshaun Watson makes home debut with Browns against Ravens
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson's last game in Cleveland was quite the weather event. "Yeah, that was crazy," Watson recalled this week. "That was something I wasn't nowhere close to expecting and wasn't used to. So, yeah, it was like five different weather changes in an hour, so it was pretty nuts."
