Waterford, CT

WTNH.com

Invest in yourself this New Year at Albertus Magnus College

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 is right around the corner and with a new year, comes resolutions. Instead of trying to give up something, Albertus Magnus College wants you to invest in something…yourself!. “When you set that goal to achieve your master’s degree or finish your undergraduate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns cause for concern

MILFORD — Finding teachers has not been a problem for Milford schools, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Kopazna, but the lack of intern interest is raising concerns. Milford Public Schools hired 55 new teachers, about the average number of hires, said Kopazna, but the number of interns the...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol

Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
BRISTOL, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Boardwalk Eco-Restoration Project concepts unveiled

WEST HAVEN, Dec. 16, 2022 — Four concepts have been developed for the West Haven Boardwalk Resilience and Eco-Restoration Project, the West Haven Shoreline Restoration Committee announced. The public is invited to give feedback on the different alternatives via the project website. The deadline is Jan. 14. Since July,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition

This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 9...
BETHLEHEM, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights display in East Hampton

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton

Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. A Milford police officer is on administrative leave for how he handled the case of a mother who was recently murdered. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Numbers from AAA show that this time last year, the average diesel price...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Salvation Army locations see low numbers of donations

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) -The Salvation Army says their donation numbers are low this year. Their location in Meriden had about 180 families sign up for their angel tree. They would like for every kid to get 2 to 3 toys or pieces of clothing but right now, they’re not even close.
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Somos Arepas in New Haven and Shelton launches Empanada Bros, a virtual kitchen

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Somos Arepas, which offers fast-casual Venezuelan food in its New Haven and Shelton locations, has introduced a new "virtual kitchen" brand out of its stores. Empanada Bros, offering a variety of baked empanadas with meat, vegetable and cheese fillings,...
SHELTON, CT
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads mostly wet as Noreaster impacts Torrington

Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Increasing COVID numbers pose a holiday health concern

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Coronavirus numbers are up again, but officials aren’t surprised with many people travelling the last few weeks. The numbers have jumped so much that there’s a holiday health concern. Dylan Fearon reported live from the Connecticut Department of Public Health in Hartford. Just three...
CONNECTICUT STATE

