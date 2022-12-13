Read full article on original website
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
fox61.com
Norwich Free Academy School Resource Officer is also a graduate | FOX61 Student News
NORWICH, Conn. — Story by Aislinn Richmond Norwich Free Academy. Norwich Free Academy welcomed a new School Resource Officer this fall. Briana Santiago was a member of the NFA class of 2012. School Resource Officers are law enforcement officers who work to prevent crime and boost welfare in schools....
WTNH.com
Invest in yourself this New Year at Albertus Magnus College
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 is right around the corner and with a new year, comes resolutions. Instead of trying to give up something, Albertus Magnus College wants you to invest in something…yourself!. “When you set that goal to achieve your master’s degree or finish your undergraduate...
milfordmirror.com
Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns cause for concern
MILFORD — Finding teachers has not been a problem for Milford schools, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Kopazna, but the lack of intern interest is raising concerns. Milford Public Schools hired 55 new teachers, about the average number of hires, said Kopazna, but the number of interns the...
NBC Connecticut
Christmas “Grinch” Steals Food Donations in East Hartford
During this season of giving, an East Hartford man found himself the victim of a Grinch after someone stole donations meant for a local food pantry at his home Thursday night. Now, the town’s mayor is putting a call to action to make up for the loss. “We needed...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
cityofwesthaven.com
Boardwalk Eco-Restoration Project concepts unveiled
WEST HAVEN, Dec. 16, 2022 — Four concepts have been developed for the West Haven Boardwalk Resilience and Eco-Restoration Project, the West Haven Shoreline Restoration Committee announced. The public is invited to give feedback on the different alternatives via the project website. The deadline is Jan. 14. Since July,...
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition
This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 9...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights display in East Hampton
Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton
Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. A Milford police officer is on administrative leave for how he handled the case of a mother who was recently murdered. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Numbers from AAA show that this time last year, the average diesel price...
Eyewitness News
Salvation Army locations see low numbers of donations
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) -The Salvation Army says their donation numbers are low this year. Their location in Meriden had about 180 families sign up for their angel tree. They would like for every kid to get 2 to 3 toys or pieces of clothing but right now, they’re not even close.
New Britain Herald
Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
trumbulltimes.com
Somos Arepas in New Haven and Shelton launches Empanada Bros, a virtual kitchen
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Somos Arepas, which offers fast-casual Venezuelan food in its New Haven and Shelton locations, has introduced a new "virtual kitchen" brand out of its stores. Empanada Bros, offering a variety of baked empanadas with meat, vegetable and cheese fillings,...
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Eyewitness News
Roads mostly wet as Noreaster impacts Torrington
Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
Eyewitness News
Increasing COVID numbers pose a holiday health concern
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Coronavirus numbers are up again, but officials aren’t surprised with many people travelling the last few weeks. The numbers have jumped so much that there’s a holiday health concern. Dylan Fearon reported live from the Connecticut Department of Public Health in Hartford. Just three...
Eyewitness News
Download the WFSB Weather App
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Keep an eye on the forecast all winter long with the Channel 3 Weather App. Download it here.
