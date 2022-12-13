Read full article on original website
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78
Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Heretic Acquires Sundance Title ‘Fantastic Machine,’ Debuts Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Athens-based Heretic has acquired world sales rights to “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” which will world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary section, and has debuted its first-look teaser (below). The film is the debut feature from directors Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck, whose 2016 short “Ten Meter Tower” was in competition at Berlin Film Festival and Sundance, and was a nominee for the News and Documentary Emmy Awards. “Fantastic Machine” is produced by Danielson and Van Aertryck, and is exec produced by Plattform Produktion’s Erik Hemmendorff and Ruben Östlund, the producer and...
Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Officially Grounded — Why Is He No Longer Playing Superman?
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman — and he is not being played by fan favorite Henry Cavill. Almost two months after announcing he would be donning the blue suit and red cape once again, the actor has revealed he is no longer stepping back into the red boots. Did he come across some Kryptonite? Why is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman... and is it too late to toss a coin back to The Witcher?
In Style
Elle Fanning Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in a Slinky LBD
From Mariah Carey’s waist-snatching look to Lizzo’s incredibly chaotic take, celebs everywhere have made it more than official: ‘Tis the season of the LBD. The latest star to slip into the effortless trend? None other than Elle Fanning, who wore a slinky version of the closet staple during a rare red carpet appearance.
Warrior Nun Cancelled After 2 Seasons
Warrior Nun‘s fight is over. Netflix has canceled the fantasy series after just two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. The cancellation news comes less than a week after Warrior Nun — with the release of its second season — landed on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking of streaming originals. With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its chart debut at No. 4, (distantly) trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind. Creator and showrunner Simon Barry posted his reaction to the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking the fans for all their love and support. Read his...
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Little Leo Abelo Perry Stars as Chip in 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' — Who Are His Parents?
Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, Beauty and the Beast ... is coming to our small screens for a 30th anniversary extravaganza. The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC will honor the 1991 Oscar-winning animated classic in a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," which will feature live "never-before-seen" musical performances, new sets, and stunning costuming. Narrated by EGOT winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is executive-produced by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and directed by Hamish Hamilton.
Henry Cavill Will No Longer Be Playing Superman — Right After Exiting the 'The Witcher'
When it comes to popular franchises, Henry Cavill just can't seem to catch a break. In mid-December 2022, the popular British actor confirmed that he would no longer be playing Superman amidst a massive and highly controversial content overhaul of the cinematic DC Extended Universe. Henry has played Superman in films since 2013's Man of Steel and most recently reprised his role after a lengthy hiatus in the post-credits scene for Black Adam.
Queer Women Have Had Enough — Why Was Netflix's 'Warrior Nun' Canceled?
While we're always down to celebrate queer joy, we'd like to direct our attention to queer rage, as Netflix's last remaining WLW series got the ax. Queer ladies are not happy. On Dec. 13, 2022, it was announced that Simon Barry's supernatural drama Warrior Nun — which is based on Ben Dunn's manga-style comic book series — was canceled after two beloved seasons.
The importance of remembering everything but the music
Poet and critic Harmony Holiday spent her year interviewing descendants and torchbearers, finding that the soul of jazz needs preserving offstage and outside of the booth.
'The Recruit' Ends on a Massive Cliffhanger — Will It Return for Season 2?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Recruit. It's been quite a while since we last saw Noah Centineo steal hearts on the small screen, but thankfully, he's making his long-awaited return in the thrilling spy-adventure series The Recruit. The 26-year-old actor stars as Owen Hendricks, a rookie CIA lawyer whose life is turned upside down just days into his new job.
Margot Robbie Stuns as Mattel Icon in the Teaser for 'Barbie' — What's It Rated?
Before children squished and squeezed Cabbage Patch Kids in the early '80s (why were babies growing in a cabbage patch, anyway?) and played with little Polly Pockets in the '90s, toy company Mattel introduced the world to a true legend in 1959. Her name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, but you can just call her Barbie.
See the 'Elf' Cast Then and Now Ahead of Its 20th Anniversary
Since its release in 2003, Elf has become one of the most iconic (and funniest) Christmas movies of all time. Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, the movie follows Buddy as he travels to New York City from the North Pole to find his real father (played by the legendary James Caan).
No More Dollar Dollar Bill, Y'all — Has Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Been Canceled?
We don't doubt that at some point you've rapped along to the Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." We can practically hear the lyrics "Cash rules everything around me / C.R.E.A.M., get the money / Dollar dollar bill, y'all." Or perhaps you're a more dedicated fan, knowing every tune from 1993's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to 2001's Iron Flag. Either way, you might not know the ins and outs of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group's humble origins.
Is 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' a Christmas Movie? Let's Discuss
The 1971 musical film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder, became a cult classic within a few years of its release. The film, which is based on Roald Dahl's children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has sparked numerous memes, musicals, parodies, spinoffs, and follow-up adaptations. Article...
Is It Better to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in 3D or HFR Format?
It's been more than a decade since the events of James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar, and while many things have changed onscreen and offscreen for the film, some aspects of the tale have remained the same, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are still very much together, now with a young brood of their own. However, humans still want to attack Pandora.
Is the 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Still Happening? Here's What We Know
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a new Star Wars film was announced, but it got lost somewhere in the black hole of the galaxy. Seriously, what's going on with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron? Is the movie still happening?. Article continues below advertisement. Per Variety, back...
Sofia Escallon Joins Curate Management As Partner As Company Acquires Her Banner Zipa Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Britton Rizzio’s boutique management firm Curate Management, focused on creators in film and TV, has announced its acquisition of Zipa Entertainment, the Mexico City-based management company founded by Sofia Escallon. Escallon now joins Curate as a Partner, and will spearhead the company’s efforts to expand internationally. Zipa’s focus on bilingual and bi-cultural showrunners, writers and directors working in Latin America, with the potential to cross over to other markets, broadens Curate’s value proposition and significantly increases its scope of representation. Its clients include such prominent creators as Fernanda Eguiarte, whose show La Flor Más Bella, co-created with comedian Michelle Rodriguez,...
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Stephanie Hsu, now everywhere
NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed as Elvis and nonchalantly walking a pig on a leash, Stephanie Hsu made a memorable big screen impression this year. Hsu actually had two roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain for a film that can best be called a fantastical science fiction comedy-drama.
'Avatar 2': Should You Stick Around for a Post-Credits Scene?
It's no secret that Avatar, directed by legendary Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, is one of the most successful movies of all time. The 2009 title revolutionized cinematic digital storytelling for the better. In fact, it was such a popular film that when it was re-released in theaters in 2022 (a...
