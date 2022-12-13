Mike Pence wants to be the Republican nominee in 2024, but he has a few major obstacles in his way. They’re all named Donald Trump. Like any Republican, Pence needs to juggle the fact that Trump is simultaneously toxic and untouchable. A certain portion of the GOP base will not tolerate any criticism of Donald Trump. A different portion of the electorate — some Republicans, but more independents — see Trump as uniquely harmful and see his presidency as a stain on the country.

