Over half of registered voters find Trump Constitution comments disqualifying
A poll has found that 51% of registered voters believe former President Donald Trump's recent Constitution comments should disqualify him from holding office. The new poll from Quinnipiac University put Trump's disapproval rating at 59%, the highest since 2015, with 31% having a favorable opinion. Among Republican voters, however, he remains highly popular, with 70% having a favorable opinion. However, the poll also found that a slight majority of registered voters believe his apparent call to suspend the Constitution should suspend him from running altogether.
White House to House Republicans: On funding government, be more like Senate GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The White House is ramping up pressure on House Republicans to work with Democrats and Senate Republicans in advancing an omnibus spending bill before the holidays, avoiding a government shutdown in the process. All but nine House Republicans voted against a one-week, stopgap funding bill that advanced...
Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from ever holding federal office again
Forty-one Democrats introduced legislation to ban former President Donald Trump from ever holding federal office again. Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-RI), a senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary and former impeachment manager, authored the legislation. In the bill, Cicilline argues that the Jan. 6 riot was an insurrection, disqualifying Trump from holding office again, a press release from Cicilline's office read.
Wishful thinking? Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will keep the Senate again in 2024
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is resolute, exuding confidence that Democrats will retain the Senate in 2024 despite the brutal map the party faces. Pointing to "benefits that are already in the pipeline" from the marquee legislation that Democrats finagled through Congress, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, Schumer postulated that many voters will warm up to Democrats in the next election cycle.
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Biden told Congress he would go on a 'holy war' if it didn't pass 'damn burn pit bill'
President Joe Biden spoke at a veterans ceremony in Delaware on Friday about the reasons driving his support for the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, earlier this year. Biden frequently speaks about the death of his eldest son, Beau, and his exposure to toxic...
White House joins in mockery of Trump trading cards
President Joe Biden's team took a thinly veiled shot at former President Donald Trump's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" Thursday morning, tweeting out a list of things Biden had accomplished in recent weeks. Trump had previewed his announcement, which turned out to be the launch of a new line of non-fungible tokens, or...
White House says Biden has 'done the work' on securing the border
The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden has put in “the work” on securing the border, despite record illegal immigration for much of his term, and challenged congressional Republicans to do the same. Republican operatives quickly mocked the comment. A migration surge began shortly after Biden...
Donald Trump is 'absolutely guilty' of a crime ahead of Jan. 6 report release: Kinzinger
Former President Donald Trump is "absolutely guilty" of a crime in relation to the Jan. 6 riots, committee member and outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said. Kinzinger made the comments during an interview this week, discussing how Trump pressured officials at the Justice Department to say the election was "stolen" and sat in the Oval Office "actively resisting pressure" to quell the rioters.
Hunter Biden emails will be released in days unless White House objects
The National Archives is looking to release hundreds of pages of internal records from the Obama administration relating to Hunter Biden's relationship with Ukraine — something President Joe Biden could put a stop to if he invokes executive privilege. However, the Biden administration has declined to comment if it...
'Homie basically retired': Trump mercilessly mocked for $99 trading card 'grift'
Social media erupted over the debut of the Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection, with many ribbing the $99 apiece cyber art after the former president touted a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT." Trump debuted the new digital cards in a video featuring himself as a cartoon superhero shooting off lasers from his...
Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Mike Pence is trying to navigate his way out of the dead-end called Trump
Mike Pence wants to be the Republican nominee in 2024, but he has a few major obstacles in his way. They’re all named Donald Trump. Like any Republican, Pence needs to juggle the fact that Trump is simultaneously toxic and untouchable. A certain portion of the GOP base will not tolerate any criticism of Donald Trump. A different portion of the electorate — some Republicans, but more independents — see Trump as uniquely harmful and see his presidency as a stain on the country.
Trump pledges to bar government agencies from 'colluding' to stifle speech
Former President Donald Trump is pledging to ban the federal government from "colluding with any organization" to "impede the lawful speech of American citizens" should he retake the White House in 2024. Casting himself as a supporter of free speech, Trump torched recent revelations from the "Twitter Files" that top...
Biden's transgender crusade
Even though a tiny percentage of the U.S. population identifies as transgender, supporting transgender issues has become Democrats' cause du jour. Now, questioning any part of transgender ideology is to somehow deny basic human rights. Of course, this is nonsense, but it doesn't keep the loudest activists from trying to name and shame others. It's even worse when the president of the United States does it.
Fauci says Trump White House conducted 'opposition research' on him for bucking wild COVID claims
Dr. Anthony Fauci's public refutation of his old boss's jarring COVID-19 claims earned him heat from the Trump administration's communication that he felt was tantamount to "opposition research." During the early days of the pandemic, Fauci publicly contradicted former President Donald Trump on numerous occasions, such as his support for...
Harris gets 'new lease on life' as Senate Democrats need her to break fewer ties
The Democrats’ slightly expanded Senate majority could allow Vice President Kamala Harris, previously tethered to the upper chamber by the need to break ties, to pursue additional projects in the run-up to the 2024 elections. Next year, the Senate will go from 50-50 Democratic to 51-49 in favor of...
Hunter Biden's 'suspicious' Chinese business deals to be investigated by House Republicans
House Republicans are gearing up to investigate Hunter Biden's business dealings in China once they take control next month. A core focus of that endeavor will be Biden's work with Chinese government-tied Harves Group and particularly his ties with the firm's president, Francis "Fran" Person, who worked in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2014, Fox News reported.
WATCH: Stephen Colbert compares DeSantis and Trump to 'racist gonorrhea'
Late-night host Stephen Colbert drew a comparison between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former President Donald Trump, and a venereal disease on Wednesday night. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he noted that "DeSantis beats the former president 52% to 38%" in a new hypothetical 2024 poll of Republicans. "Yay? Also, maybe boo? It's hard to know who to root for here," he said.
'Republicans are emasculated': Rand Paul urges Republicans to vote against omnibus spending bill
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voiced his opposition to the new omnibus spending bill, arguing that Republicans should take a stand against what he sees as Democratic overspending. In an appearance on Fox Business's Kudlow, Paul decried his Republican colleagues in strong terms. Congressional Republicans, he argued, are "emasculated" and have ceded power to the Democrats for no gain to themselves.
