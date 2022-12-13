Read full article on original website
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
