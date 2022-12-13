Read full article on original website
FREEPORT — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team competed in the Freeport Sport Shot Tournament on Saturday, finishing 16th out of 21 schools with a final score of 4,379. Senior Evin Odle led the Hubs (6-6, 3-3 Interstate 8) with a 981 series over six games, while sophomore Logan Frye added a 953 series. Junior Jonathan Alanis followed with a 930 series score.
OAK FOREST — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team battled at the Oak Forest Mega Duals on Saturday afternoon, finishing 3-1 over four dual matches. Rochelle (16-1, 4-0 Interstate 8) opened the six-team meet with a 45-30 win over Oak Forest and a 62-18 win over Joliet Central before conceding a 62-12 loss to state-ranked Prospect (No. 8 in Class 3A). The Hubs closed out the meet on Saturday with a 55-12 win against Bradley-Bourbonnais.
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team had a difficult time maneuvering through the number of zone defensive sets presented from the Morris Redskins during Friday evening’s Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Despite erasing a double-digit deficit to take a brief lead in the second half, turnovers and missed opportunities hurt the Hubs in a 78-69 defeat.
