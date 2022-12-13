OAK FOREST — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team battled at the Oak Forest Mega Duals on Saturday afternoon, finishing 3-1 over four dual matches. Rochelle (16-1, 4-0 Interstate 8) opened the six-team meet with a 45-30 win over Oak Forest and a 62-18 win over Joliet Central before conceding a 62-12 loss to state-ranked Prospect (No. 8 in Class 3A). The Hubs closed out the meet on Saturday with a 55-12 win against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO