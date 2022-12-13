ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization

On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
Cyber Security Firm Volexity Expands Into Maryland

Volexity, a cyber security solutions company headquartered in Reston, Va., is expanding into Maryland, Commercial Observer has learned. The company, which provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services, has inked a 2,620-square-foot lease at Argent Spring, a 225,000-square-foot office building in Silver Spring, Md. Goodstone owns the 16-story...
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today

Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
Icy Thursday across DC region slows commutes, delays schools

WASHINGTON - A major ice storm that moved across the D.C. region Thursday morning created slippery driving conditions and prompted numerous schools to cancel or delay their opening times in what was the first real taste of winter this season. The winter weather system began moving in during the overnight...
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
Former Rosslyn coffee shop owner convicted of credit card fraud

The former owner of a coffee shop in Rosslyn has been convicted of an extensive credit card fraud scheme. Adiam Berhane, 50, was the co-owner of Caffe Aficionado in Rosslyn, which was open from 2013 until 2016, when the cafe was shut down following a police raid. Federal prosecutors said Berhane used the cafe to process fraudulent payments after obtaining stolen credit card information from the internet — and last week a federal jury in Alexandria agreed.
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January

Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tractor-trailer that overturned on BW Parkway spills potatoes, onions

A tractor-trailer that overturned spilling potatoes and onions on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down the part of the southbound parkway in Cheverly, Maryland, early Friday not far from the split with U.S. 50. The closure disrupted the morning commute for thousands who take the parkway. And it...
