The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO