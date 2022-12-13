ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar

The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Somber Warriors Outlook

The Warriors could be without Steph Curry soon. Stephen A. is one of the biggest names in the sports world. He is mainly known for his work on ESPN’s First Take, however, he got his start as a columnist working in newsrooms. That said, he has seen a lot of basketball during his time on this earth. Consequently, he knows when dynasties are about to fall.
FOX Sports

NBA Front Office Confidential: Should Warriors move off young pieces?

The bet the Golden State Warriors made entering the season was that their young core of lottery picks — Jon Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman — could step in for the departing veteran bench players — Otto Porter, Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica — that were key contributors in winning last year's championship run.
Deadspin

The Big Lead’s ‘2022 Sports Media Awards’ were given to a bunch of white dudes

The same people keep picking the same people because they only surround themselves with the same people. No, this isn’t a column about the lack of diversity when it comes to the NFL and how owners love to hire mediocre white coaches who they’re “comfortable with” instead of tapping into a pipeline of overqualified Black candidates. This is about how the lack of diversity in sports media follows the same recipe.
49erswebzone

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. He earned the honor for his performance in the team's dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey totaled 119 rushing yards on 14 carries (8.5 average)...

