Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Golden State Warriors Give Injury Update on Steph Curry
Warriors star Steph Curry injured his shoulder vs. the Indiana Pacers
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Golden State Warriors Announce Two Roster Moves
James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins have been recalled from the G League to the Golden State Warriors.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar
The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in the trade market
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Delivers Somber Warriors Outlook
The Warriors could be without Steph Curry soon. Stephen A. is one of the biggest names in the sports world. He is mainly known for his work on ESPN’s First Take, however, he got his start as a columnist working in newsrooms. That said, he has seen a lot of basketball during his time on this earth. Consequently, he knows when dynasties are about to fall.
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Shocking Details Emerge Of Myles Turner’s Pacers Future
One of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far this season has been the play of the Indiana Pacers. They are currently 15-14 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, only a half-game behind the New York Knicks who are in sixth and the last team outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament.
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Should Warriors move off young pieces?
The bet the Golden State Warriors made entering the season was that their young core of lottery picks — Jon Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman — could step in for the departing veteran bench players — Otto Porter, Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica — that were key contributors in winning last year's championship run.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Nets’ Seth Curry To Warriors
No bond is stronger than family. Your family probably drives you nuts. You can’t believe Dad just said that. Why does John always act like he’s better than everybody? Still, you love them. Meanwhile, NBA players have families too. Sometimes, they make for dynasties. The Ball’s. The Plumlee’s....
Injury Update: Key Players Ruled OUT For Warriors vs. Pacers
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Indiana Pacers
Deadspin
The Big Lead’s ‘2022 Sports Media Awards’ were given to a bunch of white dudes
The same people keep picking the same people because they only surround themselves with the same people. No, this isn’t a column about the lack of diversity when it comes to the NFL and how owners love to hire mediocre white coaches who they’re “comfortable with” instead of tapping into a pipeline of overqualified Black candidates. This is about how the lack of diversity in sports media follows the same recipe.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week
The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. He earned the honor for his performance in the team's dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey totaled 119 rushing yards on 14 carries (8.5 average)...
Comments / 0