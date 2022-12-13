SCBCA high school basketball rankings, December 13
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings are out. Below are the top 10 girls & boys teams in each class of the SCHSL. Our local teams are in bold.
5A Boys Top 10
1. Lexington
2. Dorman
3. Goose Creek
4. Byrnes
5. Summerville
6. Conway
7. TL Hanna
8. Ashley Ridge
9. Sumter
10. Carolina Forest
5A Girls Top 10
1. Mauldin
2. Stall
3. Woodmont
4. Lexington
5. Stratford
6. Rock Hill
7. Sumter
8. Spring Valley
9. Summerville
10. Blythewood
4A Boys Top 10
1. Wilson
2. North Augusta
3. Lancaster
4. Westside
5. Ridge View
6. Irmo
7. Greenville
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Hartsville
10. Greer
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. South Florence
4. Westside
5. Westwood
6. AC Flora
7. Greer
8. Bluffton
9. Hartsville
10. Pickens
3A Boys Top 10
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Crestwood
3. Clinton
4. Wren
5. Daniel
6. Marlboro County
7. Chester
8. North Charleston
9. Brookland Cayce
10. Manning
3A Girls Top 10
1. Wren
2. Southside
3. Camden
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Marlboro County
6. Gilbert
7. Orangeburg Wilkinson
8. Lower Richland
9. Blue Ridge
10. Clinton
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Wade Hampton
4. Keenan
5. Landrum
6. Woodland
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Newberry
10. Kingstree/Columbia
2A Girls Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Andrew Jackson
4. Bishop England
5. Silver Bluff
6. Fairfield Central
7. Barnwell
8. Kingstree
9. Saluda
10. Blacksburg
1A Boys Top 10
1. Great Falls
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Christ Church
4. High Point Academy
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Calhoun County
7. Southside Christian
8. Dixie
9. Williston-Elko
10. North
1A Girls Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. Denmark-Olar
3. High Point Academy
4. Lake View
5. Christ Church
6. Whale Branch
7. Calhoun Falls
8. McBee
9. Estill
10. Carvers Bay
