ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SCBCA high school basketball rankings, December 13

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTGNd_0jhRylth00

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings are out. Below are the top 10 girls & boys teams in each class of the SCHSL. Our local teams are in bold.

5A Boys Top 10

1. Lexington

2. Dorman

3. Goose Creek

4. Byrnes

5. Summerville

6. Conway

7. TL Hanna

8. Ashley Ridge

9. Sumter

10. Carolina Forest

5A Girls Top 10

1. Mauldin

2. Stall

3. Woodmont

4. Lexington

5. Stratford

6. Rock Hill

7. Sumter

8. Spring Valley

9. Summerville

10. Blythewood

4A Boys Top 10

1. Wilson

2. North Augusta

3. Lancaster

4. Westside

5. Ridge View

6. Irmo

7. Greenville

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Hartsville

10. Greer

4A Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. South Florence

4. Westside

5. Westwood

6. AC Flora

7. Greer

8. Bluffton

9. Hartsville

10. Pickens

3A Boys Top 10

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Crestwood

3. Clinton

4. Wren

5. Daniel

6. Marlboro County

7. Chester

8. North Charleston

9. Brookland Cayce

10. Manning

3A Girls Top 10

1. Wren

2. Southside

3. Camden

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Marlboro County

6. Gilbert

7. Orangeburg Wilkinson

8. Lower Richland

9. Blue Ridge

10. Clinton

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Wade Hampton

4. Keenan

5. Landrum

6. Woodland

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Newberry

10. Kingstree/Columbia

2A Girls Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Andrew Jackson

4. Bishop England

5. Silver Bluff

6. Fairfield Central

7. Barnwell

8. Kingstree

9.  Saluda

10. Blacksburg

1A Boys Top 10

1. Great Falls

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Christ Church

4. High Point Academy

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Calhoun County

7. Southside Christian

8. Dixie

9. Williston-Elko

10. North

1A Girls Top 10

1. Military Magnet

2. Denmark-Olar

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Christ Church

6. Whale Branch

7. Calhoun Falls

8. McBee

9. Estill

10. Carvers Bay

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wpde.com

SCHP welcomes 37 new troopers during graduation ceremony

WPDE — The South Carolina Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony Friday to welcome 37 troopers from its Highway Patrol Basic Classes 120 and 121. The two graduating classes include five prior-certified officers and 32 who are new to the law enforcement profession. This brings the total number of troopers in South Carolina to 754.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Hill

South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary

South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s ​​preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar.  The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
GEORGIA STATE
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

97K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy